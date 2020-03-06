President Edgar Lungu says he is considering constituting a Commission of Inquiry into the gassing of citizens happening in the country.
President Lungu says the Commission of Enquiry will help to determine the reasons behind this evil act which has left 50 people dead in connection with cases of instant mob justice meted out on those suspected of orchestrating the act.
Addressing Parliament on National Values and Principals this morning, President Lungu however regretted that some Traditional Leaders have been fueling the mob injustice leading to the killing of citizens.
President Lungu said it is sad that the gassing of citizens has now shifted to rural areas and has warned Headmen and women fueling mob injustices that they risk facing the wrath of the law.
The President has further directed Law Enforcement Agencies to bring to an end violence and tribalism which have in the recent past characterized by elections.
The President said elections should not be used to propagate sentiments of narrow sectarian interests which have potential to divide the nation.
He has also urged politicians to collaborate and ensure that such acts are brought to an end.
Meanwhile, the President has expressed concern with the increased abuse of social media among Zambians which he said has contributed to the spreading of false information.
He has since directed the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority and the Zambia Police to bring the culprits to book.
On abuse of alcohol, the President also expressed worry that this has impacted negatively on productivity in the country and has resulted in divorces and promiscuity among Zambians.
And President Lungu is disappointed that local contractors engaged to work on infrastructure projects have failed to execute their works.
He said he expects to see Zambian contractors perform to the levels of international standards which will see them get more contracts from government.
There was actually nothing you said in your speech today in parliament sir to ease tensions in the country …
The country is in serious need of strong leadership.
Why has he been so quiet on the gassing issue?
Why is Spax involvement not being taken seriously?
Why have a costly commission of inquiry when we have a key suspect and inventive wings already?
Why only lip service on Hate Speech?
Are Zambians safe now?
A good leader would take Zambians more seriously. We don’t deserve this mediocrity.
Zambians are not misusing social media. If you want to stop the spreading of “fake news”, be transparent and hold regular news conferences. You have just confirmed that you are failing…
Indeed, fake news arises for a void in information from credible sources.
Improve transparency and close the void.
Lungu did this speech only to appease European ambassodors and the just arrived USA deputy amb.
We all know pf has been caught out trying to implicate HH in the gassing hoax gone wrong for them……they even entered a nolli on the case of forigne funding and importing arms to over throw lungu…….that was all part of the stitchup to implicate HH. Only the gassing hoax backfired and soured all other plans….
On political violence and tribalisim , he is again paying lip service, how long has this been going on ? And all the perpetrators are known yet they are free…
WHEN ARE THEY ACTING ON NYELA? when are they going to question him on the allegations he made about a certain tribe , we want to prove his allegations.
Same old bu.llshi.t, where are the results for the inquiry on voting patterns, election violence, ritual killings etc. Even the many inquiries in late Sata’s era……..
why do the abhor social media so much to extent of calling users as culprits, what about violent cadres and tribalists what are they called?