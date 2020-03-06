President Edgar Lungu says he is considering constituting a Commission of Inquiry into the gassing of citizens happening in the country.

President Lungu says the Commission of Enquiry will help to determine the reasons behind this evil act which has left 50 people dead in connection with cases of instant mob justice meted out on those suspected of orchestrating the act.

Addressing Parliament on National Values and Principals this morning, President Lungu however regretted that some Traditional Leaders have been fueling the mob injustice leading to the killing of citizens.

President Lungu said it is sad that the gassing of citizens has now shifted to rural areas and has warned Headmen and women fueling mob injustices that they risk facing the wrath of the law.

The President has further directed Law Enforcement Agencies to bring to an end violence and tribalism which have in the recent past characterized by elections.

The President said elections should not be used to propagate sentiments of narrow sectarian interests which have potential to divide the nation.

He has also urged politicians to collaborate and ensure that such acts are brought to an end.

Meanwhile, the President has expressed concern with the increased abuse of social media among Zambians which he said has contributed to the spreading of false information.

He has since directed the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority and the Zambia Police to bring the culprits to book.

On abuse of alcohol, the President also expressed worry that this has impacted negatively on productivity in the country and has resulted in divorces and promiscuity among Zambians.

And President Lungu is disappointed that local contractors engaged to work on infrastructure projects have failed to execute their works.

He said he expects to see Zambian contractors perform to the levels of international standards which will see them get more contracts from government.

