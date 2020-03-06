9.2 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 6, 2020
President Lungu calls for the stiffen of laws against Gender Based Violence and child defilement

President Edgar Lungu says the increasing number of child defilement cases, remains a great concern for the government.

Addressing Parliament, Friday morning, on the Progress made in the Application of National Values and Principles, President Lungu said there is need to stiffen laws on the protection of the rights of children against social vices such as defilement, child marriages and teen pregnancies.

President Lungu however noted that sensitisation programmes against these vices have resulted in an increase in the number of cases being reported and dealt with.

“A total of 2,653 cases of defilement comprising 2,637 girls and 16 boys were reported throughout the country in 2019, while 2,578 were reported in 2018 of which 2,574 were girls and 4 were boys,” President Lungu said.

The Head of State stressed that more still needs to be done in addressing this challenge and has therefore implored traditional leaders, families, the church, civil society and law enforcement agencies to redouble their efforts in protecting innocent children.

“Families must desist from the temptation of protecting perpetrators from facing the law,” President Lungu added.

Meanwhile, President Lungu also expressed sadness that Gender based violence cases have continued to increase despite various measures put in place.

He said GBV continues to erode the moral fibre of society, hence the need to inculcate good morals in children at a tender age so that they grow into respectable citizens.

President Lungu said it is saddening to note that the number of GBV cases reported countrywide increased from 22,073 in 2018 to 25,121 in 2019 and that majority of victims were women and girls, accounting for 19,720 cases.

He said while he appreciates the efforts being made to report the cases, collective effort should be on reducing the incidences of Gender Based Violence in communities.

And President Lungu disclosed that to facilitate the protection, rehabilitation and legal support to GBV victims, 32 one-stop centres have been established in selected hospitals in all the ten provinces.

“We have also continued to establish fast track courts across the country. We now have 7 fast track courts, with one additional fast track court having been established in Kitwe in 2019,” he added

President Lungu said the courts are facilitating the speedy disposal of Gender Based Violence cases.

