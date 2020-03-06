9.2 C
There is need for opposition political parties to work with government-Nawakwi

By Chief Editor
Forum for Democracy Development (FDD) President Edith Nawakwi says there is need for opposition political parties to work with government to address the various challenges the country is experiencing.

Ms. Nawakwi says politicians have a role to play in retaining the country’s national values and morals.

She says opposition political parties can work together with government despite having divergent ideas.

Ms. Nawakwi says what divides the country are politicians who want power at all costs and end up painting a bad picture about the country to the world that opposition political parties cannot work together.

She says for opposition political parties showing up at Parliament during President Lungu’s address shows the country’s character of unity and coming together to find solutions to issues the country is facing.

Ms. Nawakwi was speaking in an interview with ZNBC News in Lusaka today.

Previous articlePresident Lungu calls for the stiffen of laws against Gender Based Violence and child defilement
Next articleRodgers Kola Snubbed For 2020 CHAN Selection

