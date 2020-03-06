Rainbow Party Leader Wynter Kabimba says the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) should be disbanded for failure to execute its mandate.
Mr Kabimba has labeled ZICTA an incompetent body that has failed to address the ills on social media in Zambia.
He said Social media has been controlling the narrative in Zambia and in a wrong way and if not well managed will cause civil strife in Zambia.
Speaking on the Hot Seat Programme on Hot FM, Mr Kabimba said ZICTA has a mandate to ensure that users of social media do so responsibly without infringing on the rights of other citizens.
He said most of the people that are using social media are fictitious and despite being reported to the Police or ZICTA nothing is done to bring them to book.
Mr Kabimba said ZICTA should be held accountable by the Zambian people because most of the statements appearing on Social media are inflammatory and divisive.
He emphasised that the ZICTA should ensure that the use of social media is not done at the expense of a peaceful society.
But Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya said the government plans to come up with a Statutory Instrument that will help deal with producers of fake news and those spreading it.
Mr Kafwaya has acknowledged that fake news is a danger to the development of the country.
Winter you don’t know what you know , which is nothing……
Don’t blame SM for leading the headlines , it is ZNBC that does not tell the truth and is a PF media arm that has made the masses turn to SM…..
If the truth was told on ZNBC , there would be no reason to follow SM for headlines
kaili the post News Paper munavala,so where do you expect us to get reliable and true information kansi??? Oh bitter Mr.Kabimba,u are aound kansi???
Agree with winter 100%. This social media unleashed in Zambia is a menace – more so because, let’s face it, among us Zambians are a lot of gullible, overly excitable, young ones that are unable to evaluate – – I mean among those who use these devices. ZICTA hasn’t done a good job and the otherwise respectable and intelligent just makes it worse by saying : the govt PLANS to come up with an SI. That statement is lukewarm and i spit it out.