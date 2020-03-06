Rainbow Party Leader Wynter Kabimba says the Zambia Information and Communications Technology Authority (ZICTA) should be disbanded for failure to execute its mandate.

Mr Kabimba has labeled ZICTA an incompetent body that has failed to address the ills on social media in Zambia.

He said Social media has been controlling the narrative in Zambia and in a wrong way and if not well managed will cause civil strife in Zambia.

Speaking on the Hot Seat Programme on Hot FM, Mr Kabimba said ZICTA has a mandate to ensure that users of social media do so responsibly without infringing on the rights of other citizens.

He said most of the people that are using social media are fictitious and despite being reported to the Police or ZICTA nothing is done to bring them to book.

Mr Kabimba said ZICTA should be held accountable by the Zambian people because most of the statements appearing on Social media are inflammatory and divisive.

He emphasised that the ZICTA should ensure that the use of social media is not done at the expense of a peaceful society.

But Transport and Communications Minister Mutotwe Kafwaya said the government plans to come up with a Statutory Instrument that will help deal with producers of fake news and those spreading it.

Mr Kafwaya has acknowledged that fake news is a danger to the development of the country.

[Read 261 times, 261 reads today]