PF Deputy Secretary General MUMBI PHIRI has cautioned youths in Livingstone against being used by politicians.

Speaking at a PF Livingstone Youth Mobilization Rally, yesterday, Mrs. PHIRI said youths instead must embrace PF which has demonstrated the desire to better the lives of youths in the country.

Mrs. PHIRI has further cautioned the media in the country against twisting stories to suit their agenda.

And PF National Mobilization Deputy Chairperson, GEOFFREY MWAMBA, has called on youths in Southern province to support the government of the day.

Mr. MWAMBA says President EDGAR LUNGU has ruled the country well, and that his good leadership has continued attracting members who once left like him, to rejoin the PF.

Mr. MWAMBA pledged One Hundred and Fifty Thousand Kwacha as youth empowerment for the PF youths in Livingstone.

And PF Member of the Central Committee, KEBBY MBEWE, applauded Livingstone Constituency for having exhibited true democratic tendencies in the province.

And PF Southern Province Chairperson, LAWRENCE EVANS, and his Provincial Information and Publicity Secretary, TRYMORE MWEENDA, said the party in the province recognizes that youths are key to the PF retaining power next year.

Meanwhile, former Defence Minister, RICHWELL SIAMUNENE has appealed to youths in the province to join the PF.

Over Six Hundred people have defected to the PF from the opposition political parties, at the Livingstone PF Youth Mobilization Rally.

[Read 63 times, 63 reads today]