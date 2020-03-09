Zambia has submitted her initial offer in the framework of the on-going services negotiation of the African Continental Free Trade Area-AfCFTA.

Zambia’s offer to the AfCFTA includes liberalisation of commitments in business, Communication, transport, finance, tourism and travel related services.

During a technical meeting convened by the African Union on trade in services, Zambia Embassy, Counsellor Economic, Linda Mbangweta said with regard to business services, tourism and travel related services, Zambia’s market was unbound as long as the companies were registered in Zambia and were compliant with the country’s employment and immigration acts.

Mrs. Mbangweta said the offer Zambia has made to the CFTA excludes the Insurance sector as the country was still reviewing regulation in the sector but further added that Zambia still reserved the right to amend, withdraw and make additional offers during the negotiation process.

The AFCFTA Negotiations on Trade in Services meeting was chaired by Zambia’s Ambassador and Permanent Representative to the African Union. His Excellency, Mr. Emmanuel Mwamba.

The meeting was called in compliance with the instruction from the African Union Ministers of Trade meeting that was held on 14th December, 2019 in Accra , Ghana.

Zambia is the current chair of the Special Technical Committee(STC) and Zambia’s Representative to the African Union, His Excellency Emmanuel Mwamba chaired the meeting that has attracted member states from across Africa.

The objective of the meeting was to consider a trade in services toolkit developed for the negotiation process and consider validity of the development of an online portal for regulation on trade in services.

The AfCFTA will be operationalized in July, 2020. An Extra ordinary Summit for Heads of States on the CFTA will be held in May, 2020 in South Africa to conclude outstanding matters on the largest market on the continent.

This is contained in a statement issued to the media by Inutu Mwanza, the First Secretary Press and Tourism at the Zambian Embassy in Ethiopia.

