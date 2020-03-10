The government has said that some settlers in Mpima in Kabwe rural in Central Province who encroached on the national forest will not be evicted following a Presidential directive to allow them to stay.

Lands and Natural Resources Minister Jean Kapata has, however, urged game rangers in the forest to desist from harassing the settlers.

This was in reference to Chief Chamuka of Central province, who complained that some of his subjects are being harassed by game rangers.

And Ms. Kapata further said the government will continue to partner with communities in ensuring that the forests are well looked after.

Ms. Kapata was speaking during the official opening of the Fit-For Purpose Land Administration Conference in Lusaka today.

She said the conference has come at a time when the government is working towards securing land rights for its people through the National Land titling program.

Ms Kapata further explained that the National Land titling program will also help promote the security of tenure.

Meanwhile, Chief Chamuka has called for equal distribution of land between men and women.

The Chief further called on the government to empower traditional leaders and other stakeholders with skills in land administration.

Chief Chamuka also said Land Administration if well implemented has the potential to contribute positively to the social and economic development of the country.

