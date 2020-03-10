9 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 10, 2020
Court warns Kambwili against further adjournments in his forgery case

By Chief Editor
The Lusaka Magistrate Court says it will take appropriate measures if National Democratic Congress (NDC) leader Chishimba Kambwili does not open his defence on March 20, in a case where he is accused of forgery and uttering false documents.

High Court Deputy Registrar David Simusamba, who sat as a Magistrate, says this is because Mr. Kambwili has been given enough time to defend himself.

Magistrate Simusamba says it has become a trend to adjourn the matter at the instance of the defence.

He said this after the defence asked for time to get more instructions from the suspect.

The defence also said the matter cannot go on because Mr. Kambwili’s new lawyer Musa Mwenye was attending to matters in the High Court.

The State expressed disappointment that progress has not been made despite the suspect having been placed on his defence last year.

Last week, Magistrate Simusamba threatened to issue a warrant of arrest for Mr Kambwili if he did not appear in court today.

This was after Mr. Kambwili failed to appear before Magistrate Simusamba on account that he was admitted to the University Teaching Hospital after being diagnosed with multiple comorbidities.

In this matter Mr. Kambwili was found with the case to answer and is supposed to open his defence

The suspect has not opened his defence due to adjournments.

Previous articlePresident Lungu gives directive to stop the eviction of settlers in Mpima Forest Reserve
Next articleSpeaker Welcomes ZAMPHIA Seminar for Members of parliament to help them educate the public

