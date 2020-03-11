6.7 C
It is a crime to issue issuing alarming statements, Kampyongo tells Parliament

By Chief Editor
Home Affairs Minister Stephen Kampyongo has said that it is a crime for people to be issuing alarming statements that are likely to cause anarchy.

Mr. Kampyongo said that it is unfortunate that some members of the public continue to give false alarming statements on the gassing situation in the country noting that the Zambia police is able to charge alarmists with a case depending on the gravity of response

Mr. Kampyongo was responding to a question by the Kalabo Central Member of Parliament Chinga Miyutu who wanted to know whether the Government is aware that people in rural parts of Kalabo district are spending nights outside their homes to safeguard themselves against gassing as there are no police patrols.

The Minister said his ministry has not received such a report but said police in the area received two false alarms of gassing in the area.

Mr. Kampyongo also commended the people of Kalabo Central for not taking the law into their own hands.

He, however, said the Zambia Police is currently working with the Zambia Correctional Service and other security departments to maintain peace and order in various parts of the district.

Mr. Kampyongo further said it is also the responsibility for parliamentarians, civic leaders and traditional leaders to educate their communities on the current happenings to avoid the issuing of false alarms and ensure that there is law and order is maintained.

Meanwhile, Mr. Kampyongo said that he will in the course of the week present a ministerial statement to parliament on the matter.

4 COMMENTS

  2. But dont forget to bring the gassing criminals to justice. We are watching, and 2021 is just round the corner for us to show our justice too.

  3. This is exactly what I said. Thanks for echoing the same sentiments my learned friend. I keep saying let us fight for tough law on fake news especially social media. Minimum 5 years with hard labour. Look at that silly boy ZOOM. He thought we wouldn’t catch up with him. He is now in hot delele

  4. Peter Rajesh Nkhoma, let them just rot in detention, courts are where they withhold evidence and obtain acquittal from the poor magistrates. It’s a new tactic, you forget the corruption cases?

