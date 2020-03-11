The government has ordered millers that are under the tripartite agreement to flood the market with mealie-meal.

Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo says the shortage of mealie-meal is uncalled for because all the millers on tripartite agreement with government through the Food Reserve Agency -FRA- have enough maize to last up to the next crop marketing season.

Mr. Katambo says the government will not allow unscrupulous business people to create artificial mealie-meal shortages and come up with exorbitant prices so as to exploit consumers.

He says the mealie-meal retail price still stands at between K135 and K137 for a 25-kilogram bag of breakfast meal and that it is even printed on the bags.

Mr. Katambo says the government will not hesitate to engage the security wings and the Local Government through the councils to apprehend those selling mealie-meal at higher prices than the recommended one which is printed on the bags.

Mr. Katambo said this during a conducted tour of selected millers in Lusaka in the company of Presidential Affairs Minister Freedom Sikazwe, Agriculture Permanent Secretary Songowayo Zyambo and other State House senior officials.

And Mr. Sikazwe has urged millers to start monitoring the prices of mealie-meal they supply on the market and ensure that retailers are selling the commodity within the recommended prices.

Meanwhile, the three milling companies visited include Champion Milling, Pembe and African Milling which have all confirmed that they have enough maize stocks of about 30 Thousand metric tonnes on average each to last up to the next marketing season.

