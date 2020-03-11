8.8 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 11, 2020
type here...
General News

Government to relocate 573 households whose houses have collapsed due to floods in Kitwe townships

By Chief Editor
36 views
2
General News Government to relocate 573 households whose houses have collapsed due to...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has embarked on a program to relocate 573 households in Kapoto, Mulenga, Musonda and Bulangililo townships of Kitwe district, whose houses collapsed due to floods.

Speaking during a visit of the affected families at Buchi hotel, DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said government through the local authorities in Kitwe are already looking for land where people will be permanently moved to.

Mr. Kabwe said President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the constant flooding in areas near the Kafue River which affects people every year. The Head of State has therefore directed DMMU and Copperbelt Provincial Administration to quickly secure land for the affected people so that normalcy is restored.

He said the land that will be given to each household will be titled and government will assist with some building materials to help them get back on their feet.

Mr Kabwe added that the land will be given to every affected household with no bias whatsoever and warned that government will not take kindly to anyone who will be found giving land based on partisan lines.

The National Coordinator further warned the affected families against selling their land as they risk having it repossessed.

Mr Kabwe said government, in line with the build back better project, wants to put to rest the issue of displacements due to climate related shocks by ensuring households construct more resilient housing units.

He also also handed over assorted food items, blankets, and 10 thousand water tanks to be used by affected families.

And Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said as an immediate measure, government has secured enough land behind Hellen Kaunda Secondary School where some families will be accommodated temporarily.

He thanked government for the quick response to the plight of the people and people and urged the people to continue supporting government and President LUNGU as he continues to deliver on his promises to the people of Zambia.

The Permanent Secretary also called on the corporate world to come on board and supplement Government in its efforts to better the lives of people.

[Read 108 times, 108 reads today]
Previous articleKitwe United Dare ABSA Cup Derby Foes Nkana
Next articleGovernment orders millers to flood the market with mealie-meal to bring the prices down

2 COMMENTS

  1. If Michael Chilufya Sata were alive he would have long dissolved the Kitwe City Council. Kitwe has no land but the Council saw it fit to give land to a private vendor who has locked up development because of the price of land. People can’t afford to buy land because it’s in private hands. The Council has allowed people to build even on river banks and sources. Eddie Chomba tried to bring sanity but he has been removed and the new PS doesn’t see it that way. Even the work that was done by Panji Kaunda as Deputy Minister has gone to waste. Even fuel stations are being built less than 50 metres from the railway line. There’s total confusion! Buses park everywhere. Why can’t they suspend officials for poor performance instead of these weird charges? Somebody is facing disciplinary…

  2. for failing to line up to greet the 1st lady, isn’t this insanity? We want service delivery not this crap! Christopher Kang’ombe next year you should ask the 1st lady to come and vote for you so that we see if you’ll continue to be mayor

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Micho Set For Chipolopolo Test Against Malawi

Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is set for his debut match as Chipolopolo coach this Thursday, March 12 when they host...
Read more
Headlines

Government orders millers to flood the market with mealie-meal to bring the prices down

Chief Editor - 1
The government has ordered millers that are under the tripartite agreement to flood the market with mealie-meal. Agriculture Minister Michael Katambo says the shortage of...
Read more
General News

Government to relocate 573 households whose houses have collapsed due to floods in Kitwe townships

Chief Editor - 2
Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has embarked on a program to relocate 573 households in Kapoto, Mulenga, Musonda and Bulangililo townships...
Read more
Sports

Kitwe United Dare ABSA Cup Derby Foes Nkana

sports - 0
FAZ National Division One side Kitwe United are daring town rivals Nkana ahead of their ABSA Cup quarterfinal clash on March 22 at Nkoloma...
Read more
Sports

Shepolopolo U17 Get Tough 2020 COSAFA U17 Womens Cup Draw

sports - 0
Shepolopolo Zambia U17 have been paired against archrivals South Africa and Zimbabwe in Group B of the 2020 COSAFA Women’s Under-17 Championship that will...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

15 year old arrested for defamation of President Lungu

General News editor - 13
Police have charged and arrested a male juvenile aged 15 years for the offence of Defamation of the President contrary to section 69 of...
Read more

President Lungu’s remoarks on Bill Number 10 misleading-Bishop John Mambo

General News Chief Editor - 10
The Civil Society Constitution Agenda says it found President Edgar Lungu’s remarks regarding Bill 10 during his address to Parliament on progress made in...
Read more

Bowman Lusambo’s remarks angers Fire Services Union of Zambia

General News Chief Editor - 12
The Fire Services Union of Zambia is dismayed with Lusaka Province Minister Bowman Lusambo's remarks on the equalisation Fund. Union General Secretary Clement Mulenga says...
Read more

World Consumer Rights day committee cancels events due to coronavirus fears

General News editor - 0
The National Organising Committee of the World Consumer Rights Day in Zambia has suspended traditional public gathering activities such as exhibitions, road shows and...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 108 times, 108 reads today]