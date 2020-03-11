Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has embarked on a program to relocate 573 households in Kapoto, Mulenga, Musonda and Bulangililo townships of Kitwe district, whose houses collapsed due to floods.
Speaking during a visit of the affected families at Buchi hotel, DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said government through the local authorities in Kitwe are already looking for land where people will be permanently moved to.
Mr. Kabwe said President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the constant flooding in areas near the Kafue River which affects people every year. The Head of State has therefore directed DMMU and Copperbelt Provincial Administration to quickly secure land for the affected people so that normalcy is restored.
He said the land that will be given to each household will be titled and government will assist with some building materials to help them get back on their feet.
Mr Kabwe added that the land will be given to every affected household with no bias whatsoever and warned that government will not take kindly to anyone who will be found giving land based on partisan lines.
The National Coordinator further warned the affected families against selling their land as they risk having it repossessed.
Mr Kabwe said government, in line with the build back better project, wants to put to rest the issue of displacements due to climate related shocks by ensuring households construct more resilient housing units.
He also also handed over assorted food items, blankets, and 10 thousand water tanks to be used by affected families.
And Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said as an immediate measure, government has secured enough land behind Hellen Kaunda Secondary School where some families will be accommodated temporarily.
He thanked government for the quick response to the plight of the people and people and urged the people to continue supporting government and President LUNGU as he continues to deliver on his promises to the people of Zambia.
The Permanent Secretary also called on the corporate world to come on board and supplement Government in its efforts to better the lives of people.
If Michael Chilufya Sata were alive he would have long dissolved the Kitwe City Council. Kitwe has no land but the Council saw it fit to give land to a private vendor who has locked up development because of the price of land. People can’t afford to buy land because it’s in private hands. The Council has allowed people to build even on river banks and sources. Eddie Chomba tried to bring sanity but he has been removed and the new PS doesn’t see it that way. Even the work that was done by Panji Kaunda as Deputy Minister has gone to waste. Even fuel stations are being built less than 50 metres from the railway line. There’s total confusion! Buses park everywhere. Why can’t they suspend officials for poor performance instead of these weird charges? Somebody is facing disciplinary…
for failing to line up to greet the 1st lady, isn’t this insanity? We want service delivery not this crap! Christopher Kang’ombe next year you should ask the 1st lady to come and vote for you so that we see if you’ll continue to be mayor