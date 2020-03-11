Government through the Disaster Management and Mitigation Unit has embarked on a program to relocate 573 households in Kapoto, Mulenga, Musonda and Bulangililo townships of Kitwe district, whose houses collapsed due to floods.

Speaking during a visit of the affected families at Buchi hotel, DMMU National Coordinator Chanda Kabwe said government through the local authorities in Kitwe are already looking for land where people will be permanently moved to.

Mr. Kabwe said President Edgar Lungu is saddened by the constant flooding in areas near the Kafue River which affects people every year. The Head of State has therefore directed DMMU and Copperbelt Provincial Administration to quickly secure land for the affected people so that normalcy is restored.

He said the land that will be given to each household will be titled and government will assist with some building materials to help them get back on their feet.

Mr Kabwe added that the land will be given to every affected household with no bias whatsoever and warned that government will not take kindly to anyone who will be found giving land based on partisan lines.

The National Coordinator further warned the affected families against selling their land as they risk having it repossessed.

Mr Kabwe said government, in line with the build back better project, wants to put to rest the issue of displacements due to climate related shocks by ensuring households construct more resilient housing units.

He also also handed over assorted food items, blankets, and 10 thousand water tanks to be used by affected families.

And Copperbelt Province Permanent Secretary Bright Nundwe said as an immediate measure, government has secured enough land behind Hellen Kaunda Secondary School where some families will be accommodated temporarily.

He thanked government for the quick response to the plight of the people and people and urged the people to continue supporting government and President LUNGU as he continues to deliver on his promises to the people of Zambia.

The Permanent Secretary also called on the corporate world to come on board and supplement Government in its efforts to better the lives of people.

