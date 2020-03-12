Cabinet has approved for publication and introduction in Parliament, of the National Council for Construction Bill, 2020.

Chief Government Spokesperson Dora Siliya says Cabinet decided to repeal and replace the National Council for Construction Act Number 13 of 2003.

She says the Act is considered to be inadequate in dealing with issues relating to the promotion, development and regulation of the construction industry in the country.

Ms Siliya says the objectives of the bill are to provide for the promotion, development and regulation of the construction industry so as to promote economic growth and competitiveness among others.

She says Cabinet is of the view that the new Act will further contribute to economic growth in the country, promote competitiveness in the construction industry and create sustainable employment for citizens especially with the booming construction industry

Ms Siliya says the decision was made during the 5th Cabinet Meeting held at State on Tuesday and Chaired by President Edgar Lungu.

And Cabinet has also approved in principle, the introduction of a Bill in Parliament in order to address some inconsistencies and lacunas by amending the Road Traffic Act, No. 11 of 2002 and facilitate for effective service delivery to the public.

Ms Siliya, who is also Information and Broadcasting Services Minister, said since 2002, there have been no significant amendments or revision of the Act, except for amendments relating to the revision of road user fees.

She said the bill among others proposes the revision of some of the penalties in the Road Traffic Act Number 11 of 2002.

And Ms Siliya said that during the meeting, Cabinet approved, in principle, to the introduction of a bill in Parliament to repeal and replace the Tobacco Act, Chapter 237 and the Tobacco Levy Act, Chapter 238.

She said in order to bring the legislation in line with the recent changes in the tobacco industry and the current industry practices, changes that incorporate the private sector as well as the marketing of non-auctionable tobacco.

Ms Siliya said Cabinet further agreed that as the Act is being repealed, the experts should take into account international protocols and obligations with regard to tobacco production and utilization.

Meanwhile ,Cabinet also approved the appointment of a five member Capital Markets Tribunal for effective oversight of the operations of the Capital Markets by Government as provided for by the law under the Securities Act of 2016, Part 17 (184).

Ms Siliya said Cabinet also approved the appointment of a nine members Council of the Zambia Institute of Advanced Legal Education.

She said Cabinet found it necessary to appoint the Council members in order to improve the performance of the Institute through the provision of oversight.

Currently, the Council has nine (9) vacancies and, therefore, there is need for those vacancies to be filled in order to enable the Council effectively discharge its functions.

[ZNBC]

