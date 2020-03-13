The government has been challenged to make its position known on Bill 10 on contentious clauses contained in the Constitution of Zambian (Amendment) Bill Number 10 of 2019.

In a statement released by the Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), Andrew Ntewewe, the organization said it has been engaging Government with a view of urging them to consider the usual practice in which Cabinet makes its position known on a Bill to amend the Constitution through the White Paper.

“We are aware that members of the public are anxiously waiting for the presentation of Bill 10 for second reading. This anxiety has been marked with mixed perception on whether the Government remains committed to amending the Bill to reflect the sentiments from members of the public as well as the recommendations of the Parliamentary Select Committee,” said Mr. Ntewewe.

Mr. Ntewewe said it is imperative for Government to state its positions on a number of provisions contained in the Bill as a process of building confidence among the general public for whom this Constitution is intended.

He has described the debate surrounding the contents of Bill 10 which started last year as healthy but insisted that his organisation considers that the Government must make its position known as no Cabinet position, regardless of whether doing so may expose those making excuses and bent on frustrating a very well-intended process.

“We have the utmost confidence that the constitutional reform process through Bill 10 will deepen our democratic culture in which Members of Parliament and Government tasked to enact amendments must listen to all citizens and endeavour to reach a common ground for all.”

“Additionally, we wish to also put on record that Government, through the Minister of Justice, should make clear its position on all progressive provisions in the Bill, particularly the Mixed Member Proportional Representation system which will for the first time since independence guarantee the participation of women, youths and persons with disability in the governance of the country,” said Ntewewe.

[Read 181 times, 181 reads today]