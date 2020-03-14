Facebook comment:
Other countries: Oh, we have a shortage of our staple food. We should empower more farmers, we should open up more farming areas so that we have surplus once we harvest.
Zambia: Oh, we have a shortage of our staple food. Go to the supermarket and arrest all those who can’t explain why they are buying it.
[Read 228 times, 229 reads today]
Under UNIP there was a dearth of educated, rational cadre. The times justified that. Today there is a dearth of reason and leadership and nothing justifies it, except that the population believes simplistic, rhetoric and clowns are the bastion of national service. If we have not learned from this you will know why Zimbabwe is where it is, regardless of sanctions, which we unfortunately do not have as a possible excuse for our circumstances.
ARREST THEM FOR WHAT??
IS BUYING A CRIME??
Some of PF rats were boasting about lungu and his sucsse at winter maize……where is that winter maize and the enough maize meal lungu told us Zambia had ????
You mean all that noise by lungu about enough maize was a lie ??
People didn’t die from gassing, but they will from that mealie meal sabotage.
Is it Kabaso Spax Mulenga giving the youths money to buy ubunga?