Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 14, 2020
Economy

Lusaka province minister Bowman Lusambo orders the arrest of youths buying mealie meal

By editor
editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Facebook comment:

Other countries: Oh, we have a shortage of our staple food. We should empower more farmers, we should open up more farming areas so that we have surplus once we harvest.
Zambia: Oh, we have a shortage of our staple food. Go to the supermarket and arrest all those who can’t explain why they are buying it.

Previous articleChipolopolo’s East African Tour on Hold
Next articleGovernment bans hugs, handshakes, restricts public gatherings

30 COMMENTS

  1. Under UNIP there was a dearth of educated, rational cadre. The times justified that. Today there is a dearth of reason and leadership and nothing justifies it, except that the population believes simplistic, rhetoric and clowns are the bastion of national service. If we have not learned from this you will know why Zimbabwe is where it is, regardless of sanctions, which we unfortunately do not have as a possible excuse for our circumstances.

    9
    1

  4. Some of PF rats were boasting about lungu and his sucsse at winter maize……where is that winter maize and the enough maize meal lungu told us Zambia had ????

    You mean all that noise by lungu about enough maize was a lie ??

    8

  5. People didn’t die from gassing, but they will from that mealie meal sabotage.
    Is it Kabaso Spax Mulenga giving the youths money to buy ubunga?

    4

  6. Chipantepante Amano yaiminina kkk, it’s called free market economy you mappet, imagine this kind of behavior, and these are Lungu’s best ministers yaba. No wonder Sangwa must be applauded.

    9

  7. Just flood the market with mealie meal if you have it. It is simple economics but PF will not understand even simple things. Problem is that PF was probably telling lies that we have enough maize. Next it will be the oposotion is hoarding maize to make the PF government unpopular. PF dunderheads awe twatendwa, please 2021 come quick, we need the Third Force like yesterday

    7

  8. You are too late JJ, Mumbi Phiri already made a statement that HH was buying all the mealie meal to make people rise against PF.

    6

  12. I do not agree with the approach that my learned brother took here. However, I understand why he took such an approach. My brother is passionate about ensuring the well being of his people such that sometimes emotions can over take our decision making process. A solution to this lies with the shops themselves. For example by restricting each seller to one item. I know it’s hard to monitor and regulate such activity. This should have however been left to the police to investigate these chaps and decide whether they had a case to answer. When a commodity is in short supply governments can come in to correct the problem. Even in Europe with corona virus there has been restrictions on the buying of tissue and hand sanitizers. Kz

    3
    12

  13. To the man with a hammer all problems are nails.
    It is very unfortunate that anyone in our current govt gets to direct ZP, even when ZP is said to be free from political influence. For ZP instituting such illegal arrests will amount to human rights violation.
    For the minister or those close to him reading this, govt just 2 weeks ago announced that it had opened a new solar milling plant, were’s the mealie meal from this new plant or the old ones?

    6

  14. Famine became President Robert Mugabe’s weapon to cling to power . He deliberately and systematically used food shortages to cling to power. A slow death by starvation – orchestrated in large part of Matabeleland by Robert Mugabe’s Zanu-PF

    5

  16. Surely ba Kapokola you are trained, how can you follow the orders of a blind man? What offence will you charge those boys with? Buying and not stealing mealie meal contrary to Cap idiocy section dull Lusambo of the laws of Plain Fools?

  17. The government seems set on adding famine to the list of oppressions visited on the nation.

    5

  21. IMAGINE THESE SAME GUNDWANE’S ARE DREAMING OF & FIGHTING FOR A THIRD TERM FOR THEIR THIEVING VISIONLESS ONE, WHILST THIS EQUALLY USELESS CHEESE LOVING BRUTE [email protected] IS IN THE FOREFRONT OF THE THIRD TERM N0NSENSE!
    When Gimps, P!mps speculators & chancers are allowed near the instruments of power, the result is what you are seeing in Zed today, failed “[email protected] & [email protected]”.
    Shameful, very shameful indeed!
    Lastly, PFKUYABEBELE!

    4

  24. Kz, well spoken, it is nice to see that you dont agree with everything without taking time to think. And also nice to read a comment about the state of affairs without resolting to discussing the opposition.

  25. shocking and shameful. 56 years after independence and this is the caliber of leaders holding office. its really dunnuna reverse

  27. I can’t blame him. He is an illiterate. Someone who can’t even construct a grade seven simple sentence

    At change of government next year we shall talk to him nicely. Don’t worry.

    Please don’t delete these vidios because he will be quick to deny being a danderhead

  28. THIS IS ABUSE OF OFFICE AND I WISH THE HUMAN RIGHTS COMMISSION SUES THIS CLUELESS MINISTER…… LEADERSHIP LIKE THIS IS THE REASON WE HAVEN’T FIGURED OUT HOW TO BUILD OUR OWN DRAINAGES. SHAME ON HIM

    1

  29. Minister Godfridah Sumaili, surely if this nation has values that Bowman thug should have no business in government. Need I say more? Even suspected murderers and gassing thugs like jerabo Spax even have space at the high table next to the same fellow thug Bowman of course. What values madam Reverend?

  30. By the way, what are Bowman’s academic credentials? Would be nice to know if we have to understand his epistimologlcal view point

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

