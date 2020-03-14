Shepolopolo Zambia U17 are out of the 2020 FIFA Women’s U17 World Cup qualifiers following a 3-0 away loss to Bantwana South Africa at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg on Saturday afternoon.

Bantwana overturned a 2-0 first leg away loss in Lusaka on February 28 to advance to the final qualifying stage 3-2 on aggregate.

The hosts took a 1-0 halftime lead through Jessica Wade’s 12th minute goal.

Lindokuhle Gamede added the second in the 72nd minute before Kananelo Taiwe completed the comeback in the 76th minute.

Meanwhile, Shepolopolo could have clinched it on away goals rule but 53rd minute substitute Melissa Mataba saw her 84th minute shot came off Bantwana’s post to shutter their India dreams.

Shepolopolo U17’s elimination comes in the wake of their U20 counterparts ejection from the 2020 FIFA U20 Women’s World Cup qualifiers in early February , also by South Africa.

