5.9 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 14, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

Shepolopolo U17’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier Goes Ahead

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports Shepolopolo U17's FIFA World Cup Qualifier Goes Ahead
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

FAZ and SAFA have confirmed that today’s 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier between Shepolopolo U17 and South Africa U17 will go ahead despite CAF postponing all international games for this month.

CAF on Friday postponed all international fixtures scheduled for March, including the 2021 AFCON qualifiers, due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

The announcement came on the eve of Shepolopolo’s first round, final leg away match against South Africa today at Bidvest Stadium in Johannesburg.

Shepolopolo U17 arrived in Johannesburg on Thursday for the match.

Zambia enjoys a 2-0 first leg win played on February 28 at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka.

[Read 39 times, 39 reads today]
Previous articleRemove ConCourt judges; they are an incompetent bunch – Sishuwa

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

Shepolopolo U17’s FIFA World Cup Qualifier Goes Ahead

FAZ and SAFA have confirmed that today’s 2020 FIFA U17 Women’s World Cup qualifier between Shepolopolo U17 and South...
Read more
Feature Politics

Remove ConCourt judges; they are an incompetent bunch – Sishuwa

editor - 16
University of Zambia lecturer Dr Sishuwa Sishuwa has called for the removal of all Constitutional Court judges for gross misconduct and incompetence. Commenting on constitutional...
Read more
Headlines

STRIPPED: John Sangwa barred from appearing before any Zambian court

editor - 16
The Judiciary has barred Constitutional Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any court in Zambia pending determination of its complaint against him to the...
Read more
General News

Prime TV wants Government to first Pay for Coronavirus sensitization messages

Chief Editor - 12
Prime Television proprietor Geral Shawa has refused to offer public service messages on Coronavirus sensitization saying he will only do it when the government...
Read more
General News

LAZ condemns the media statements attributed to its two Senior Members

Chief Editor - 11
The Law Association of Zambia ( LAZ) has condemned in its strongest terms the recent print and electronic media attributed to two of it...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

CAF Postpones 2021 AFCON Qualifiers for March

Feature Sports sports - 2
CAF has postponed the 2021 AFCON qualifiers set for the end of March due to the Corona Virus pandemic. CAF has cancelled match-day- 3 and...
Read more

Micho Names Team for East Africa Friendly Tour

Feature Sports sports - 0
Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has named his 26-member team for next week’s four-match East African friendly tour. But missing from the list is Kabwe Warriors 'top...
Read more

Micho Wins Debut Game

Feature Sports sports - 7
Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic began his Chipolopolo reign on a positive note with a win on Thursday. Chipolopolo beat Malawi 1-0 in an international friendly at...
Read more

Micho Set For Chipolopolo Test Against Malawi

Feature Sports sports - 2
Milutin ‘Micho’ Sredojevic is set for his debut match as Chipolopolo coach this Thursday, March 12 when they host Malawi in a friendly at...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 39 times, 39 reads today]