Rural News

Youth skills centre to be set up in Luangwa

By Chief Editor
The Ministry of Youth, Sport and Child Development has revealed its intentions to construct a youth skills centre in Luangwa District, Lusaka Province.

Luangwa District Commissioner, Ngoni Moyo, told ZANIS in an interview that the projected land for the project has already been identified.

Mr Moyo added that when complete, the skills centre will help ease the costs on the youths, who are subjected to access knowledge and skills, in neighbouring district, Rufunsa at a minimal cost.

And Mr Moyo revealed that the centre will add on the various developmental projects that the youths are currently enjoying in the district.

He cited the construction of Kakaro Secondary School, which has lessened the distance for the learners, as well as protected them from human-animal conflict.

The also mentioned the return of the pontoon in the district and women empowerment and livelihood programme, from which the youths are also a beneficiary.

The District Commissioner further revealed that government is implementing a motorized cargo youth empowerment programme, aimed at empowering youths wishing to venture in small scale transportation of goods and services in Luangwa district.

He added that about 2,146 learners in the district have benefited from the service and effectiveness of vulnerable children and adolescent (SEEVCA), under the Ministry of Community Development and Social Services, with an amount of over K1, 400, 000 already spent on beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, Luangwa Area Member of Parliament, Stephen Miti has urged the youth in the district to take a lead, in fostering government youth empowerment programmes.

Mr Miti however cautioned the youths to avoid being used as tools of violence, but should instead engage themselves in activities that will uplift their livelihoods.

