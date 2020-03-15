0.7 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 15, 2020
General News

Tutwa Ngulube calls on LAZ to suspend Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa

By Chief Editor
Tutwa Ngulube calls on LAZ to suspend Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa
A Lawyer has called on the Law Association of Zambia to suspend Constitutional lawyer John Sangwa for allegedly pouring scorn on the Constitutional court judges.

Mr. Tutwa Ngulube said that the association should send a strong message on the need for lawyers and all affected parties to respect decisions of the Judges.

Mr. Ngulube’s comments come in the wake of the Judiciary’s decision to bar Mr. Sangwa from appearing before any court while his matter is being considered by the Law Association of Zambia.

He has also proposed that the government should consider stripping Mr. Sangwa of the status of State Counsel.

Mr. Ngulube’s comment follows LAZ’s decision to condemn the stance that Mr. Sangwa has taken after losing a case where he had questioned President Lungu’s eligibility for 2021.

Last week the Judiciary banned Mr. Sangwa from appearing before any court in Zambia pending determination of his case by LAZ.

Meanwhile, PF Deputy Media Director Antonio Mwanza has welcomed the decision by LAZ to condemn the utterances of Mr. Sangwa against Constitutional Court Judges.

Mr. Mwanza said that LAZ should not allow any of its members to ridicule Judges for cheap political mileage, saying that the decision of the Constitutional Court is final and is now part of the Zambian law.

The PF Leadership in North-Western Province has welcomed the decision by the Judiciary to ban Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing before any court in Zambia.

And Provincial Chairperson Jackson Kungo said Mr. Sangwa should not be allowed to appear before the people that he is allegedly disrespecting in public.

Mr. Kungo said that it was surprising that when the Constitutional Court ruled that Ministers who remained in the office should pay back the salaries they obtained, Mr. Sangwa and his friends did not call the Judges names, and that Mr. Sangwa is a bad loser who does not want to accept that he lost a case in which the Constitutional Court ruled that President Edgar Lungu is eligible to stand in 2021.

Mr. Kungo further said that it is sad that some people who are scared of President Lungu have resorted to all sorts of tactics to distract the PF from focusing on important national issues.

And New Congress Party President Peter Chanda has commended the Judiciary for banning Lusaka Lawyer John Sangwa from appearing in court in Zambia.

Pastor Chanda said that the move is commendable because the country’s institutions must be respected and that Mr. Sangwa cannot continue disregarding the court Judgement to the extent of attacking individual judges.

Previous article

4 COMMENTS

  1. Not to worry a time will come for him to strip you of everything too. But he looks like a man who wouldn’t sink so low. surely he will follow the laws in his time. Don’t kill him ba kbwalala imwe

    1

  2. This porker has no thread of integrity in him, Sangwa is a man of integrity and sober character.
    Right now Zambia needs more Sangwa’s, Sishuwa’s and less of the likes of this grovelling poker who earns a living by spewing threats.

    2

  3. How do you suspend someone who is enjoying immunity to appear in any court in Zambia. Check again what you have said and see if it makes sense.
    Disaster!!!!

  4. Tutwa Ngulube knows wht to do. He’s not the complaint in this matter ; it’s the Judiciary. He cannot join the Judiciary because he’s not a judicial officer. Is he suggesting that the Judiciary needs his help because they’re not competent to handle it themselves?

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

