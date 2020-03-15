The government has said that it will go ahead and present the Constitution Amendment bill number 10 of 2019 for the second reading in Parliament this week.

Justice Minister Given Lubinda disclosed this during a media briefing in Lusaka saying that out of 79 clauses contained in the bill, the parliamentary select committee recommended the adoption of 46 of the proposed amendments with 33 clauses commented on.

Mr. Lubinda said Cabinet will now go ahead and present proposals for Amendment of bill number 10 for consideration by Parliament, adding that, on behalf of the Executive, he will put up notices of amendments to give effect to the various clauses.

Mr. Lubinda said that Cabinet hopes Members of Parliament have gone through the Bill and the recommendations of the committee and listened to the view of the people and DO what is expected by their electorate.

Mr. Lubinda said MPs that have views on the bill are at Liberty to argue them in parliament and present amendments for consideration, stressing that the position of the cabinet is not sacrosanct, and neither are they cast in concrete.

Mr. Lubinda said that they are open to further scrutiny and debate by the people’s representatives in parliament.

And former University of Lusaka Students Union President Nchima Kasongo has said that the Constitutional Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 is a progressive document that needs to be supported by all.

Mr. Kasongo said that people should avoid politicking but find common ground on what will benefit citizens, adding that the Bill, when enacted will enhance the participation of the youth in national governance.

And UNZASU President Shadreck Mumba has urged the youth to work with the government of the day and should not be divided into political lines.

[Read 159 times, 159 reads today]