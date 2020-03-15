0.7 C
Hichilema’s track record on Constitution reform not inspiring – YALI

By Chief Editor
The Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI) has cautioned the public in their commendation of UPND and it’s leader Hakainde Hichilema in their role to provide checks and balances which have enabled Government, through Cabinet, to respond and propose amendments to Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill.

During a media briefing on Saturday, YALI Governance and Legal Advisor, Isaac Mwanza, said the history of the UPND under Mr. Hichilema is to never support the constitution-making process, including the process they participated in 2010 and later collapsed in 2011.

“What remains to be seen is whether Mr. Hichilema will now provide leadership to his party MPs to support amendments which the Government intends to propose on the floor of the House. We are cautiously optimistic that he shall do so, bearing the history,” said Mr. Mwanza

He charged that Mr. Hichilema would not want anyone to take credit for enacting a Constitution which would allow youths, women, and persons living with disabilities to be represented in decision making and yet that has been a call these marginalized groups have been sounding for decades.

“The UPND and its MPs must remember that cleaning up this Bill and enacting it into law will ensure we have 30 days to hear a presidential petition in 2021 and beyond for any party that may be aggrieved after elections.”

He said Bill 10 must bring sanity into the Councils where Members of Parliament should have a say in managing developmental projects and making bye-laws that affect their people.

YALI has commended Cabinet for making a Government position known as regards public recommendations to amend the Constitution of Zambia Amendment Bill No. 10 of 2019.

“We believe the gesture by the government is a sign that it has been listening to this debate from those like us who crafted and supported Bill 10 and those who have been against certain provisions of Bill No. 10”

YALI has to join Government in commending voices who spoke against the Bill and those who championed for its current provisions.

“Our call is for UPND MPs and it’s leaders to show sobriety and participate in the process that must help the nation move forward. Our constitution is not perfect and there is no perfect constitution around the world. This is why Constitutions, even the oldest Constitution in the world, has undergone amendments until the 1990s,” he said.

  1. Although the UPND isn’t a Party of choice for many Zambians and that Hichilema isn’t the right candidate, they will now be relied upon by many Zambians for the sole purpose of stopping the infamous Bill 10 from going through. Are we together?

    1
    1

  2. These soulless illiterates at Yali should just shut up and stop spewing this poison.
    Isaac Mwanza, Andrew Ntewewe and Chilufya Tayali need to shut up for a while and do some very serious soul searching

    2

    • Wow I never new that YALI was these young men abansele. Would like to cross paths with them. These must teach all the cardres how to insult. Kwena kuli insele ku Zambia. Even overtaken ba mudala ba GBM pantu bena kale ba Yamba ukutukana kikikikiki

