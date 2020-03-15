Micho has issued his first school report on Chipolopolo’s performance following his debut match in charge last Thursday.

The home-based Chipolopolo beat Malawi 1-0 in a friendly match played at Nkoloma Stadium in Lusaka via an 11th minute goal scored by Napsa Stars forward Collins Sikombe.

“We are taking the positives and negatives from this game and when we talk about the positives, I wish to express my appreciation to the players for abiding to our wishes of playing our brand of football; building from behind and appearing in the pockets of space,” Micho said.

“However, we are still very far from providing that attacking automatism in varieties from the sides to the center in space. We were also not happy with that and from set-pieces where we need to be much more dangerous.

“We know that set-pieces are chronic problems for Zambia in international football but we still have a lot of space to work on that to improve and develop.”

Meanwhile, Micho’s hopes of maintaining the momentum going deeper into March with his friendly programme could be hit due to doubts over the staging of a three-nations tournament in Uganda from March 17-19 due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

Micho ‘s official competitive debut is already on hold after the 2021 AFCON Group H doubleheader qualifiers against Botswana on March 26 in Lusaka and March 26 in Gaborone was postponed together with all group matches this month by CAF due to the outbreak.

Furthermore, the March 21 away friendly against Ethiopia has also been postponed due to the pandemic.

