Prof Kalombo Mwansa dies

Former Defense Minister Prof. Kalombo Mwansa collapsed and died this morning at his home in State Lodge area.

Prof. Mwansa served as Minister in various ministries including Foreign Affairs and Home Affairs during President Levy Mwanawasa and President Rupiah Banda MMD’s Administration.

He also acted as Republican President on several occasions.

A law graduate, he was recently conferred upon with professorship.

He also served as the Vice-Chancellor of Cavendish University Zambia (CUZ).

He was previously the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Dean of Postgraduate Studies and Research.

He held a Bachelor of Law from The University of Zambia, a Master of Law Degree from the prestigious Harvard University in the USA, a Master of Philosophy in Criminology from UK’s Cambridge University and a Ph.D. in Criminology from the University of London.

Previous articlePresidential term limits

1 COMMENT

  1. A great mind who will be missed by the entire nation. Thank you comrade for your sacrifice to serve this nation. You are a true gallant son of Zambia soil. To family and friends accept our sincere condolences . We in pf will do what it takes to help. A state funeral should be accorded. Kz. Director of higher intelligence and political affairs within OP

