South Africa institutes travel ban on foreign nationals from UK,USA and other high risk areas

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this evening announced a travel ban on foreign nationals from countries hard hit by covid -19.
“ We’re imposing a travel ban on foreign nationals from Italy, Iran, South Korea, Germany, the United States and China from Wednesday 18 March. We have cancelled visas from those countries. We advise against all travel to the EU, the United States, China, Iran and South Korea – this is effective immediately.
“Any foreign national who has visited these countries in the past 20 days, will be denied a visa. Anyone returning to South Africa from these high-risk countries will be quarantined for 14 days. All travellers who entered SA from these nations since mid-February, are asked to get themselves tested.”
“Up to 35 ports of entry will be shut down. Two of our eight sea ports will be closed from 16 March. All non-essential travel for all spheres of government is prohibited. We discourage all non-essential air travel, or any travel across our borders as well,” he said.There have been 61 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in South Africa, mostly from return travellers.
Who ever thought a time would come when African states would stop western countries from entering their countries. I have always said that the western world will one day seek our hospitality . Already the ice Bergs there are melting and soon most of that area will be flooded and many will flock south. Tarino dont get too comfortable there. Haha
The big question is what Zambia is doing to mitigate the spread of Covid-19?
What loose change imwe? The western world are not under any obligation to help Africa. They do that of their own will and also gain from it. Dont think anyone will give you free money in this world. There are conditions tied to anything given like that.we in pf are working to ensure that in future there will be no foreign influence on zambia. That is why we are.called patriotic front. Be patriotic and proud of where you come from. You have been brain washed into kunta kinte type of mentality
