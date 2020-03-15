South Africa institutes travel ban on foreign nationals from UK,USA and other high risk areas

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this evening announced a travel ban on foreign nationals from countries hard hit by covid -19.

“ We’re imposing a travel ban on foreign nationals from Italy, Iran, South Korea, Germany, the United States and China from Wednesday 18 March. We have cancelled visas from those countries. We advise against all travel to the EU, the United States, China, Iran and South Korea – this is effective immediately.

“Any foreign national who has visited these countries in the past 20 days, will be denied a visa. Anyone returning to South Africa from these high-risk countries will be quarantined for 14 days. All travellers who entered SA from these nations since mid-February, are asked to get themselves tested.”

“Up to 35 ports of entry will be shut down. Two of our eight sea ports will be closed from 16 March. All non-essential travel for all spheres of government is prohibited. We discourage all non-essential air travel, or any travel across our borders as well,” he said.There have been 61 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in South Africa, mostly from return travellers.

