GOVERNMENT Chief Whip Hon Brian Mundubile says all political parties in Zambia that gathered in Siavonga to discuss the Constitution amendment including the opposition UPND agreed to have the Constitution amended for the benefit of all Zambians.

Speaking during the Patriotic Front PF interactive forum held in lusaka yesterday, Hon Mundubile who is also Mporokoso Member of Parliament said that it is unfortunate that some opposition political parties now want to abandon the process.

The Mporokoso lawmaker said that even at a meeting of secretary generals it was agreed that the constitution be amended along with other stake holders that include the church and civil society.

He said that the National Dialogue act was crafted in Siavonga at a meeting attended by all political parties even though the opposition UPND presently distances itself from the NDF resolutions.

“All political parties agreed in Siavonga to amend the constitution through the National Dialogue Forum NDF even if the UPND Chose to boycott the NDF after being part of the creators of the NDF, Bill 10 was crafted at the National Dialogue Forum which forum was beamed live on national TV with input from all stakeholders who attended the forum seating at the Mulungushi International Conference Centre and thereafter the Contents of the Bill proposed to parliament,” Hon Mundubile said.

The Government Chief whip said that all those opposition to the success of the Bill 10 should understand that a Bill by Parliamentary definition is a mere proposal made through parliament subject to approval by the house of legislators.

Hon Mundubile said that the process of the Bill 10 has been very transparent as opposed to the notion being created by the opposition that it was a non inclusive and transparent process from the get go.

“I think for me speaking as a lawyer there is need for us to come up with a law on how to amend the constitution with specifics on what should be and not be considered in the process because it is illogical for someone to suggest that the process of the Bill 10 was not inclusive when in fact it was because each and every process thus far was followed,” Hon Mundubile said.

And Justice Minister Given Lubinda will present Constitution Amendment Bill number 10 of 2019 to Parliament this week

Mr. Mundubile said that Mr. Lubinda will at the same time move a notice of amendment that will enable recommendations to be considered that were raised by stakeholders through the parliamentary select Committee, adding that the Bill will be presented to parliament in the same form as it was taken to the select committee and amendments will only be done on the floor of the house.

Mr. Mundubile said that when the Bill is presented for second reading it will be debated taking into account recommendations from the committee and that the Justice Minister will move amendments before debates because the government has listened to the concerns of all stakeholders.

Mr Mundubile said that the government is aware of what the people of Zambia want included and excluded in the Bill adding that the will of the people is important and must be respected.

And Eastern Province Minister Makebi Zulu said bill 10 was not the position of government but of the NDF.

Mr. Zulu called on all stakeholders to support and Members of Parliament to give the people a constitution that responds to their needs.

Meanwhile PF Media Director Sunday Chanda expressed confidence in Members of Parliament that they will do what is right by participating in debates when bill 10 is presented to parliament.

[Read 28 times, 28 reads today]