CSOs back the passing of Bill 10 in Parliament

Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have called on Members of Parliament to pass the Constitution of Zambia Bill Number 10 with amendments when it is presented for second reading by the Minister of Justice this Tuesday.

Speaking at a joint CSO media briefing held at MISA Zambia today, 7 civil society organisations reminded all political parties represented in Parliament that the 2016 Constitution has given the country enough of problems due to the inconsistencies which had made interpretation of the Constitution. The NGOs have since disclosed that the Minister of Justice has finally filed a notice of amendments to Bill Number 10 with the National Assembly.

Southern Centre for Constructive Resolutions of Disputes (SACCORD) Executive Director Boniface Chembe outlined a number of cases which have gone before the Courts due to conflicting and confusing provisions in the Constitution. These included the 14 days for hearing a petition which is now being extended to 30 days, the election of councillors on party lines which was challenged by lawyers in court, and many other areas.

“In 2016, lawyers had also argued that the 2016 Constitution does not allow political parties to sponsor candidates for positions of councillors and mayors, and they went to court to challenge sponsorship of councillors. Immediately after disputed 2016 elections, we saw serious problems emerging among lawyers, politicians and voters on interpretation of the 14 days for hearing a presidential petition after Mr. Hichilema challenged the election of President Lungu, leading to petitioner’s lawyers walking out as they argued that the time for presenting the petition was not enough to hear it,” said Chembe.

The NGOs called on MPs to now discharge their duty to unmake and make laws, which includes the Constitution stating that well-intentioned Members of Parliament must give Bill 10 a chance to see if the Bill can be amended at the Committee of the Whole House stage, but will also fully support these positive clauses such as Mixed Member Proportional Representation system whose details will be spelt out in the new Electoral Systems Act.

“The Constitution which MPs will be debating is not for the PF nor the UPND, it is not for those who took time to make submissions to the Ministry of Justice or those who crafted it at NDF, and the Constitution is not for us civil society leaders who spoke the loudest or lowest on radios and TVs over the last 3 years. The Constitution is for that old lady in Mugubudu; it’s for the young man in Bweengwa; it’s for that youth in Chilubi: The constitution is and must be an embodiment of the aspirations of all the people of Zambia regardless of tribe, ethnicity and indeed political affiliation,” said Mr. Chembe.

The organisations include SACCORD, MISA – Zambia, Zambian Institute of Governance and Civil Liberties Advocacy Platform (ZIGLAP), National Youth Anti-Corruption Movement (NYACM), Young African Leaders Initiative (YALI), Common Grounds Network (CGN) and Constitutional Reform and Education Coalition (CRECO)

[Read 139 times, 139 reads today]