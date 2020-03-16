Electoral Commission of Zambia needs K100 million to start Voter registration in May

The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that K100 million is needed for the voter registration slated to start in May this year.

ECZ Chief Electoral Officer Patrick Nshindano said that the budget for the voter registration exercise is over K800m targeting 9 million potential voters and that the Commission is determined to ensure that the voter registration is inclusive and conclusive.

Speaking in an interview with ZNBC in Lusaka today, Mr Nshindano said that Government has remained committed to providing the funds for the exercise.

Mr Nshindano said the Commission is also engaging various stakeholders such as the department for National Registration to ensure that the registration is carried out smoothly because it will help facilitate to the voter registration exercise.

He said other Government agencies such as Zambia Police and Legal Aid among others on how the prisoners will be allowed to register as voters.

And Mr. Nshindano said ECZ is currently preparing for the by-elections for two ward by-elections early next month in Luapula and Western provinces.

He, however, said the nomination and election will be announced to the public in due course.

Mr Nshindano further called on stakeholders to start preparing and ensure that the elections are free and fair and without violence.

