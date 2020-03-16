Is Zambia’s Preparedness for COVID19 Adequate?

By: Anthony Bwalya – UPND Member

As the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus (#COVID19) intensifies, with all global systems under siege, least developed countries like Zambia, with feebly formed national health systems, face an eminent, monumental catastrophe should this monster of a virus set one foot into our country.

Our national response systems towards disaster are always reactive and often fail to reach the furthest ends of where help may be needed the most. We have seen the chaos around disaster management due to floods, failed rains, energy crisis…and generally how inadequate our response systems have proved to be.

The threat posed by #COVID19 is unprecedented even for the world’s most powerful nations, with some of the world’s iconic cities across parts of Europe literally shut down and streets turned into ghost alleys.

Africa has not been spared, with some of our continent’s major transit points in South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya all known to have active and spiking cases of the virus.

These African nations have moved swiftly and decisively to mitigate the spread of the pandemic, with extensive travel restrictions to and from high-risk destinations now in place; coupled with unprecedented restrictions on basic human activities.

Zambia is one of the most vulnerable countries anywhere on the planet, has put in response measures, but nowhere near adequate.

Earlier today, I visited a local pharmacy, complaining of mild symptoms of the common cold and flu. I was worried because looking at the checklist of symptoms for COVID19, I seemed to have ticked some of the boxes. I haven’t been outside of the country in over 12 months but my interactions with individuals who may have done so are quite frequent.

I was horrified to learn that there is currently no known locally available test facility for us to run to for help. This raised some fundamental questions for me, not just healthcare purposes, but also economywide – because this is one punch we certainly cannot afford to take.

Questions we should be asking about coronavirus readiness in Zambia:

How many test kits by numbers have we procured and where have they been distributed? Has the MoH signed emergency supply agreements for key medical supplies to allow the health authorities to battle an outbreak? Have plans been considered for the handling of schools and universities? Has GRZ planned for making Hand Sanitiser available in rural areas without access to clean water? What tools does the central bank have at it’s disposal to support the economy through a potential economic shock, and when will the governor address the nation about contingency planning or atleast confirm there is planning in place to support the economy as have all global central banks? When will the minister of finance address the nation on what fiscal interventions the government is considering should the country be impacted by an economic shock? The Vice President, Mama Inonge Wina, has already advised that the coronavirus is causing the Kwacha to depreciate. How will GRZ support small businesses and individuals through a potential disruption? What fiscal reliefs will be provided?

Zambia cannot afford to take a casual approach to this pandemic.

It has disrupted formidable global systems, it would probably wipe out ours altogether.

