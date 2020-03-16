8.2 C
Mealie-meal prices are shooting up to levels unseen in Zambia-Fred M'membe

By Fred M’membe President, Socialist Party

Rising mealie-meal prices can have a devastating effect on the health of poor households by making it more difficult for them to afford.

A sharp rise in mealie-meal prices can significantly affect household consumption and nutrition.
Our government needs to reallocate resources to agriculture to spur agriculture productivity.
Sharp rises in mealie-meal prices significantly burden poor households.

Governments should mitigate the impact of price increases and volatility by providing cost-effective, targeted assistance to those in need, rather than resort to market policies.

One effect of higher mealie-meal prices are higher consumer price index (CPI) inflation.

Under this government, increases in mealie-meal prices will continue to have a tremendous impact on our economy and our lives. While it is impossible to project just how long these increases will last and how deep of an effect they will have on the economy, we need to be prepared to protect ourselves against these heightened mealie-meal levels.

Mealie-meal prices are shooting up to levels unseen in this country.

We could be facing a new era of expensive mealie-meal.

If current trends are any indication, these trends are likely to bring plenty of political instability in their wake.

High mealie-meal prices are going to drive more people into poverty.

There should be no room for complacency, these mealie-meal prices are now at dangerous levels and it is also clear that they are causing pain and suffering for poor people.

As usual, it is the poorest of the poor – those who spend the largest proportions of their day-to-day incomes on mealie-meal – who are hit the hardest.

This calls for rethinking our approach. The problem is that rising mealie-meal prices like these have knock-on effects. When it comes to other commodities these markets are very interlinked.

So the price of chickens and eggs goes up as the price of stock feed increases, and that’s affected by the price of maize.

The skyrocketing mealie-meal prices are having many unexpected side effects.

We need to invest in boosting agricultural productivity.

