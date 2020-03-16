Zambia Police Arrest Lusaka Province PF Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe

Zambia Police in Lusaka have arrested Lusaka Province PF Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe for assault. Kalembe, 41, has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has since been released on Police bond and will appear in Court soon.
Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo said that this was in Police’s continued investigations on the nine assault cases reported on March 12, around 11 hours at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka.
Ms Katongo said investigations to have others involved in the same matter arrested have continued.
Meanwhile, Police in Lusaka have arrested three suspects for three counts of Assault and one count of Threatening violence.
Ms Katongo has identified the suspects as Cliff Bwalya 45 of Chaisa Compound, John Kamweo 22 of Mandevu Compound and Martin Katazo 33 of Mandevu Compound.
She said this is in connection with the reported assault which occurred on March 15, at 09 hours at the Olympic Africa Academy in Chipata Compound at a Patriotic Front internal Ward elections in Mandevu Constituency.
Ms Katongo said the three have been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.
Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has revoked a firearm license for Chanoda Ngwira in connection with the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Siavonga recently.
Excellent let the courts decide. This is what we like to see. Without fear or favour the law applies equally under pf government. Whether you support us or not, we want to ensure that this country is crime and violent free. Police well done. The man is innocent until proven guilty. I will not comment further on a case that is before our courts
Is a 41 year old a youth? That’s another case he should answer.
Wanyeka mudzi! These are small fry! Where are the chitotelas, KZ, the list is endless? You think you can continue to fo0l Zambians, KZ?
He will be released soon
Unlawful discharge of a firearm in Siavonga recently – Well done Police. People should be able to deal with difficult situations without resorting to waving guns about. Let’s be civil to each other.
Arrest ECL, KZ, Kapyongo, Lusambo, Tasila and all the PF crooks. Do it quick.
I am not convinced. There is some hoodwinking going on . Chanoda and other goons like Kalembe and Moonga have been on the rampage for centuries now. Yes, anytime you put citizens under terror it is like years and very traumatizing. Let us know what has changed kwena mwe…