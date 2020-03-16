8.4 C
Alba Iulia
Monday, March 16, 2020
type here...
General News

Zambia Police Arrest Lusaka Province PF Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe

By Chief Editor
36 views
7
General News Zambia Police Arrest Lusaka Province PF Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Zambia Police in Lusaka have arrested Lusaka Province PF Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe for assault. Kalembe, 41, has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has since been released on Police bond and will appear in Court soon.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo said that this was in Police’s continued investigations on the nine assault cases reported on March 12, around 11 hours at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka.

Ms Katongo said investigations to have others involved in the same matter arrested have continued.

Meanwhile, Police in Lusaka have arrested three suspects for three counts of Assault and one count of Threatening violence.

Ms Katongo has identified the suspects as Cliff Bwalya 45 of Chaisa Compound, John Kamweo 22 of Mandevu Compound and Martin Katazo 33 of Mandevu Compound.

She said this is in connection with the reported assault which occurred on March 15, at 09 hours at the Olympic Africa Academy in Chipata Compound at a Patriotic Front internal Ward elections in Mandevu Constituency.

Ms Katongo said the three have been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has revoked a firearm license for Chanoda Ngwira in connection with the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Siavonga recently.

[Read 222 times, 222 reads today]
Previous articleShould Zambia close it’s borders to Europe?
Next articleElectoral Commission of Zambia needs K100 million to start Voter registration in May

7 COMMENTS

  1. Excellent let the courts decide. This is what we like to see. Without fear or favour the law applies equally under pf government. Whether you support us or not, we want to ensure that this country is crime and violent free. Police well done. The man is innocent until proven guilty. I will not comment further on a case that is before our courts

    1
    1

  3. Wanyeka mudzi! These are small fry! Where are the chitotelas, KZ, the list is endless? You think you can continue to fo0l Zambians, KZ?

    1

  5. Unlawful discharge of a firearm in Siavonga recently – Well done Police. People should be able to deal with difficult situations without resorting to waving guns about. Let’s be civil to each other.

  7. I am not convinced. There is some hoodwinking going on . Chanoda and other goons like Kalembe and Moonga have been on the rampage for centuries now. Yes, anytime you put citizens under terror it is like years and very traumatizing. Let us know what has changed kwena mwe…

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

ColumnsChief Editor - 2

Is Zambia’s Preparedness for COVID19 Adequate?

  By: Anthony Bwalya - UPND Member As the spread of the dreaded Coronavirus (#COVID19) intensifies, with all global systems under...
Read more
Headlines

Work with government, President Lungu tells traditional leaders

Chief Editor - 0
President Edgar Lungu has called on the traditional leadership in the country to work with the government in order to enhance development in all...
Read more
Feature Politics

Electoral Commission of Zambia needs K100 million to start Voter registration in May

Chief Editor - 2
The Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) has said that K100 million is needed for the voter registration slated to start in May...
Read more
General News

Zambia Police Arrest Lusaka Province PF Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe

Chief Editor - 7
Zambia Police in Lusaka have arrested Lusaka Province PF Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe for assault. Kalembe, 41, has been charged with two counts of...
Read more
Health

Should Zambia close it’s borders to Europe?

editor - 13
Tanzania on Monday became the latest East Africa country to confirm its first case of coronavirus, as neighbouring countries shuttered borders and schools as...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

UNWTO calls for effective measures on COVID-19 fight

General News Chief Editor - 4
The United Nations World Tourism Organisation (UNWTO) has urged the global tourism sector to devise effective measures aimed at containing the COVID-19 outbreak. In...
Read more

South Africa institutes travel ban on foreign nationals from UK,USA and other high risk areas

General News editor - 29
South African President Cyril Ramaphosa this evening announced a travel ban on foreign nationals from countries hard hit by covid -19. “ We’re imposing...
Read more

Stakeholders Should Advocate For Use Of State Institutions To Air Grievances-SACCORD

General News Chief Editor - 2
SACCORD has urged stakeholders in the Peace, Democracy, and Governance to advocate and support citizens in the country to use established state institutions when...
Read more

Prof Kalombo Mwansa dies

General News editor - 17
Former Defense Minister Prof. Kalombo Mwansa collapsed and died this morning at his home in State Lodge area. Prof. Mwansa served as Minister in various...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 222 times, 222 reads today]