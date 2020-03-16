Zambia Police Arrest Lusaka Province PF Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe

Zambia Police in Lusaka have arrested Lusaka Province PF Youth Chairperson Daniel Kalembe for assault. Kalembe, 41, has been charged with two counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and has since been released on Police bond and will appear in Court soon.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo said that this was in Police’s continued investigations on the nine assault cases reported on March 12, around 11 hours at the Freedom Statue in Lusaka.

Ms Katongo said investigations to have others involved in the same matter arrested have continued.

Meanwhile, Police in Lusaka have arrested three suspects for three counts of Assault and one count of Threatening violence.

Ms Katongo has identified the suspects as Cliff Bwalya 45 of Chaisa Compound, John Kamweo 22 of Mandevu Compound and Martin Katazo 33 of Mandevu Compound.

She said this is in connection with the reported assault which occurred on March 15, at 09 hours at the Olympic Africa Academy in Chipata Compound at a Patriotic Front internal Ward elections in Mandevu Constituency.

Ms Katongo said the three have been released on police bond and will appear in court soon.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police, Kakoma Kanganja has revoked a firearm license for Chanoda Ngwira in connection with the unlawful discharge of a firearm in Siavonga recently.

