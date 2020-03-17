11.6 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
type here...
SportsFeature Sports

CAF Postpones 2020 CHAN

By sports
36 views
0
Sports Feature Sports CAF Postpones 2020 CHAN
sportshttp://www.lusakatimes.com

CAF has postponed the 2020 CHAN tournament due to the Coronavirus pandemic.

African footballs governing body decision was made on March 17 after the CAF medical committee completed its inspection tour of tournament host Cameroon who were scheduled to stage the CHAN from April 4-25.

Zambia have qualified for the tournament but with the development has put on hold all pre-CHAN plans including participating in a three-nation friendly in Uganda this week.

Chipolopolo are in Group D where they have been drawn against Tanzania, Namibia and Guinea.

CHAN is a second tier AFCON exclusively for home-based national team players.
Below is the full statement from CAF:

A delegation made up of members of the CAF Medical Committee carried out an inspection visit to Cameroon for an update of the preventive measures being taken, as part of the preparations for the Total African Nations Championship (CHAN), in light of the evolving nature of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) across the world.

They also had discussions with the World Health Organization (WHO) representative in Cameroon during their mission which lasted 14-15 March 2020.

Their observations include;

– Preventive measures have been taken to control entry into the country and health facilities are ready to deal with the current situation

– The Cameroonian authorities have given all the guarantees for appropriate measures to ensure the smooth running of the competition

However, despite the relatively low rate of the spread of COVID-19 on the continent at the moment compared to other parts of the world, it is difficult to predict its evolution in the coming days.

The restrictive and precautionary measures taken by various Governments to prevent the spread of the virus has made it increasingly difficult for people to move from one place to another.

Given all these challenges, and in order to avoid risking the health of players, officials, partners and fans, CAF in consultation with the relevant Cameroonian authorities (Local Organising Committee) has decided by mutual agreement, to postpone the CHAN initially planned for 4-25 April 2020 to a later date.

CAF would like to thank the Cameroonian authorities for their commitment and urge them to continue preparing for this competition which will take place as soon as conditions permit.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleZNUT lauds schools closure amid coronavirus terror

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

Feature Sportssports - 0

CAF Postpones 2020 CHAN

CAF has postponed the 2020 CHAN tournament due to the Coronavirus pandemic. African footballs governing body decision was...
Read more
General News

ZNUT lauds schools closure amid coronavirus terror

Chief Editor - 0
Northwestern province Zambia National Union of Teachers (ZNUT) has welcomed the announcement made by government to close all schools in the country to reduce...
Read more
Health

Margaret Mwanakatwe hands over the K800, 000 worth Civic Center clinic to Ministry of Health

Chief Editor - 4
The government has unveiled a refurbished Civic Centre clinic in Lusaka, worth K800, 000. Speaking when she handed over the clinic to the Ministry of...
Read more
Headlines

Government moves to Financially Punish Prime Television

Chief Editor - 14
The government has ceased to cooperate with Prime Television Station with immediate effect until further notice. This follows the decision made by the Television Station...
Read more
General News

There is enough maize stock in Lusaka to last up to the next farming season-Lusambo

Chief Editor - 6
Lusaka Province Minister, Bowman Lusambo has assured residents in Lusaka that there is enough maize stock to last up to the next farming season. Mr...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Prospects of FIFA ban for Zambia Worries Wedson

Feature Sports sports - 5
Ex-Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda is very concerned about the prospect of Zambia being banned by FIFA due to third party interference in the ongoing...
Read more

Micho Issues His First Chipolopolo Report Card

Feature Sports sports - 3
Micho has issued his first school report on Chipolopolo's performance following his debut match in charge last Thursday. The home-based Chipolopolo beat Malawi 1-0 in...
Read more

Shepolopolo U17 Out of 2020 FIFA World Cup Race

Feature Sports sports - 4
Shepolopolo Zambia U17 are out of the 2020 FIFA Women's U17 World Cup qualifiers following a 3-0 away loss to Bantwana South Africa at...
Read more

Chipolopolo’s East African Tour on Hold

Feature Sports sports - 0
Chipolopolo's four-match friendly tour of East Africa next week is uncertain as hosts Uganda await CAF's decision on the staging of the 2020 CHAN...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]