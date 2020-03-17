11.6 C
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Former Cabinet Minister Kalombo Mwansa to be put to rest on Thursday, March 19th, 2020

By Chief Editor
The government has announced that the late former Cabinet Minister under the Movement for Multi-party Democracy (MMD) government Kalombo Mwansa will be put to rest on Thursday, March 19th, 2020.

The late Prof Mwansa 65, died on Sunday, March 2020.

Prof Mwansa served as a Cabinet Minister under the leadership of former Presidents Levey Mwanawasa and Rupiah Banda as Minister of home affairs, mines and Mineral development, foreign affairs and defense between 2002 and 20211.

The official funeral program will commence with a requiem church service at the cathedral of the holy cross at 10:00 hours and thereafter, proceed for burial at farm number 3208, leopards hill road, Mikango, in Chongwe.

President Edgar Lungu has also declared Thursday, March 19th, 2020, a day of National mourning in honor of the numerous contributions he made to the country as an academician, expert in criminal law, public administrator and politician.

During the period of national mourning from 06:00 to 18:00 hours, all flags will fly at half-mast while, entertainment programs on both radio and television should be canceled or postponed.

This is contained in a statement issued to ZANIS in Lusaka today, by Secretary to the Cabinet Simon Miti.

Previous articleCAF Postpones 2020 CHAN

