Government moves to Financially Punish Prime Television

The government has ceased to cooperate with Prime Television Station with immediate effect until further notice.
This follows the decision made by the Television Station proprietor Gerald Shawa on Friday, March 13th, 2020, that his station shall not help government to sensitise members of the general public about the coronavirus.
In a statement issued to media in Lusaka today, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya, said the development means that government and any of its agents shall not conduct any media transactions with the television station.
Ms Siliya, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, added that there shall be no appearance of public officers and officials on the television station’s programmes whether paid for or otherwise.
And Ms Siliya has categorically stated that journalists from Prime Television shall not be invited to cover any government-related business.
She has since advised all ministries, provinces and other spending agencies to cancel all business transactions that they may have with the television station and to cease any form of cooperation with the broadcasting station.
The Chief Government Spokesperson noted that on Friday, Mr. Shawa also boasted that government was only utilizing his station because he had a large audience and not because the government wanted to support his station financially.
She has stated that the government finds the stance taken by Prime Television station to be extremely unpatriotic hence its decision to disengage itself from any further dealings with the station.
In the end Shawa with his unbusiness like conduct suffers. If however he still remains adamant and unapologetic, Government will continue doing business with other coorperating TV stations.
I think shawa has it against Government. His ignorant approach to business will one day sink him.
In the name of business you can’t trivialize COVID 19 the way shawa did.
Is it the first time shawa would be dealing or putting up with Government’s modus operandi in terms of late payments.
This is a measured response from Government though.
I don’t think people will be rushing to ZNBC anytime soon…… you wasting your time
But hw can govt discriminate against an entity that pays taxes to it?
TAX PAYERS SHOULD PROTEST AND PETITION THE ACTION. WE HAVE HAD ENOUGH THE EROSION OF OUR DEMOCRACTIC VALUES.
Its only a matter of time…… this “punishment” will be rescinded when the useless PF govt is voted out by the people of Zambia. Of course, and probably what Prime TV did say was socially unacceptable and desirable. However, the Govt response is also unacceptable. That is not the way to treat a corporate entity – it employees Zambian citizens and pays tax!!
This Govt have used such under hand tactics to silence everyone who dares to criticize them!!
It’s a very silly move that the government has made because Prime TV has a larger audience. By boycotting the TV station, PF is essentially giving itself a media blackout. PF doesn’t cease to amuse me. Congratulations on making such a dumb move. For the love of God, please step up your self destruction coz all Zambians with logic want you gone.
KZ, please hammer the last nail into the coffin!
It’s not prime tv but government will lose out on taking their messages and propaganda to a wider audience because prime tv has a bigger audience than deadnbc. No wonder even Dora herself chose to broadcast her previous media statements on prime tv than deadnbc because she wanted to reach a bigger audience.
The Bemba-speaking people are right when they say one whom the gods want dead, the gods inflict such a one with schizophrenia apriori. PF seems to be too angry and bitter to govern. Sangwa-bashing, bill-10 shenanigans, fire-tender scandals, kwacha-value crumbling and now Prime tv. You’ve got to be mentally challenged not to support this latest Pf self destruction. This is great and more power to Siliya et al. 2020.