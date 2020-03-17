Government moves to Financially Punish Prime Television

The government has ceased to cooperate with Prime Television Station with immediate effect until further notice.

This follows the decision made by the Television Station proprietor Gerald Shawa on Friday, March 13th, 2020, that his station shall not help government to sensitise members of the general public about the coronavirus.

In a statement issued to media in Lusaka today, Minister of Information and Broadcasting Services, Dora Siliya, said the development means that government and any of its agents shall not conduct any media transactions with the television station.

Ms Siliya, who is also Chief Government Spokesperson, added that there shall be no appearance of public officers and officials on the television station’s programmes whether paid for or otherwise.

And Ms Siliya has categorically stated that journalists from Prime Television shall not be invited to cover any government-related business.

She has since advised all ministries, provinces and other spending agencies to cancel all business transactions that they may have with the television station and to cease any form of cooperation with the broadcasting station.

The Chief Government Spokesperson noted that on Friday, Mr. Shawa also boasted that government was only utilizing his station because he had a large audience and not because the government wanted to support his station financially.

She has stated that the government finds the stance taken by Prime Television station to be extremely unpatriotic hence its decision to disengage itself from any further dealings with the station.

