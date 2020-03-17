-4 C
Alba Iulia
Tuesday, March 17, 2020
Hichilema and other NGOs fighting Bill no 10 without any any precise cause-Lubinda

By Chief Editor
Justice Minister Given Lubinda has accused Opposition United Party for National Development (UPND) leader Hakainde Hichilema and other Non-Governmental Organisations(NGOs) of fighting what he described as progressive Bill without any precise cause.

Speaking when he featured on MUVI Television’s Blunt talk Program. Mr. Lubinda said that he remained optimistic that the Constitution Amendment Bill 10 of 2020 will pass the second reading stage as it returns to Parliament, despite Hakainde’s opposition, adding that, in its current form, he saw no reason why anyone will fight the Bill which protects young people and those living with disabilities among others.

Hon. Lubinda said despite Hakainde and other NGO’s decision to fight the progressive piece of legislation, he was confident about UPND MPs who strongly disagreed with his stubborn decision on the Bill.

“UPND leader has been championing the calls of the collapse of Bill 10, for three years, have you heard FDD opposing the process? Today it has been laid bare their leader of the opposition said go and oppose it so what more evidence do you want?

“The Constitution of Zambia is more important than the Constitution of any political party. What I am expecting is that Members of the Patriotic Front will debate Bill 10 with their conscience and not that they have been told to debate in any fashion that is what I expect.

Mr. Lubinda said that he will be extremely shocked if UPND MPs rubbished everything in the bill.

Mr. Lubinda also said that Zambians should understand that they have a democratic and consultative President who ensured that the entire process was inclusive.

“People should start saying they truly have a democratic and consultative President because much as Article 39 allows us to just move, present the Bill in the Gazette and go to Parliament and Amend the Constitution we chose to a different route we chose the route of consultation.” He added.

He further called on Parliamentarians to back the Bill saying if they didn’t do so, it was the Zambians who were doing to lose out as they did on the referendum.

“If Bill 10 doesn’t go through it will be sad for the people of Zambia, exactly what happened when the referendum failed. The ones who suffered were the Zambian People.

We lost the referendum, one of the provisions in that referendum was that no expectant of lactating mothers shall be put in incarceration. Today you find circumstantial children in correctional facilities, who caused that? Those who campaigned against the referendum.” Hon. Lubinda stated.

The Minister further took time to clarify falsehoods peddled by Hichiliema that the Bill was aimed at extending President Lungu’s tenure of office.

“UPND and Some NGO, have been misleading people, telling people that President Edgar Lungu Wants to extend his tenure of office from 5-7 years … where is it stated? Nowhere at all .” The Minister reiterated.

