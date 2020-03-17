-4 C
Kalombo showed that it is possible to serve without being Corrupt – Nevers Mumba

By Chief Editor
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) President Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba has said that the late Prof. Kalombo Mwansa showed that it was possible to serve without being corrupt.

Dr. Nevers Sekwila Mumba today visited the funeral House of the Late Prof. Kalambo Mwansa in State Lodge,
in the company of Party Chairperson Ms. Winnie Zaloumis, National Secretary Hon. Elizabeth Chitika and other Senior Party leaders.

Dr. Mumba consoled and prayed for the Window Mrs. Mwansa and the family.
Dr. Mumba further signed the Condolences book. In his message, he said that it is possible to serve God’s people without being corrupt.

“Death is not strong enough to separate us. You made Zambia proud. Your dedication to public service proves that it is possible to serve God’s people without being corrupt, greedy or selfishness”, Dr. Mumba wrote.

Dr. Mumba then wrote that the MMD will miss him because of his commitment.
“Our days in Cabinet remain memorable. Your commitment to the Party you Loved was unmatched until death”, Dr. Mumba wrote.

Prof. Kalombo Mwansa who died yesterday served in various portfolios in the Mwanawasa and Rupiah Banda led MMD Government.

2 COMMENTS

  1. Ba Mumba, for starters how did the man find himself in State Lodge area…..Just because Mwanawasa was perceived not to be corrupt does not mean his entire administration was not corrupt that’s a hoax….cause even you yourself then was caught up in some scandal at Canadian Embassy…. Maybe you isolate yourself and think those who were not checked out were thought not to be corrupt! Pa Africa no leader is not corrupt, they that are perceived not to be just do it moderately and their trail of destruction is not visible with a naked eye….

