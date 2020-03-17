Prospects of FIFA ban for Zambia Worries Wedson

Ex-Chipolopolo coach Wedson Nyirenda is very concerned about the prospect of Zambia being banned by FIFA due to third party interference in the ongoing 2020 FAZ electoral process ahead of the March 29 elective annual general meeting.

Suspended football administrator Damiano Mutale and a non-FAZ councilor Patson Lusaka applied to have elections halted through a High Court order.

This has led FAZ to postpone all ongoing provincial elections that have so far taken place in Eastern, Western, North Western, Copperbelt, Luapula and Northern Provinces.

“We know where we have come from and we know where we are going. This bridge that we are at is shaky,” Wedson said.

“It is ether we get banned or we don’t. If that happens, it will be so unfortunate for Zambian because I think it will draw us a thousand miles back for us to come back and it will be difficult for us.

“I have seen nations go through this and it has been very difficult to recover.

“Everyone has to do the right thing. If I know it is not the right thing I am doing for the nation, then I should stop.

“Every one of us has a role to play to make sure that the path we are taking is straight.

“We should not be seen to be taking sides and what we need let the truth prevail.”

[Read 12 times, 12 reads today]