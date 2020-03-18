2.1 C
Alba Iulia
Wednesday, March 18, 2020
A Note: Chapter One Foundation explains MP’s Walk Out

By Chief Editor
What was the significance of the MPs walking out of the Bill 10 parliamentary debate?

Yesterday, Minister of Justice Given Lubinda made a ministerial statement to the effect that Cabinet had rejected the most contentious clauses in Bill 10 in a bid to get more support for Bill 10.

Why do we feel that Cabinet’s proposed amendments are not sufficient?

By Honourable Lubinda’s own admission Bill 10 was presented to the National Assembly without any amendments, in other words nothing was changed in the Bill. Once the Bill is presented in its original form, the National Assembly is under no obligation to accept any proposed amendments to the Bill, whether the amendments are proposed by Cabinet or the Parliamentary Select Committee. That means that there is a danger that the whole of Bill 10 can be passed into law without any amendments.

Even assuming that all of Cabinet’s proposed changes were adopted, there are several of the provisions that Cabinet has accepted that are a real danger to the rule of law and democracy in Zambia. We urge you to read the joint CSO statement that we issued yesterday that explains this in full.

What is the purpose of the walk out?

To pass Bill 10 at the Second Reading 2/3rds of the total number of MPs in the National Assembly need to vote for it. The walk out of the MPS has meant the PF haven’t met the 2/3rd threshold because more than one-third of the MPs walked out. The walk out has also exposed those who support the Bill as they remained in the Parliamentary Chamber.

We rely on the MPs that walked out to maintain their position so that Bill 10 is not passed into law.

  1. We shouldn’t expect any complaints about the current constitution if Bill 10 doesn’t go through. Petition will be 14 days…

  2. Those traitor MPs who remained will not live to enjoy the bribes they have fallen for! This is not a partisan matter as PF wants to make it look! It’s not about leaders prescribing for citizens what changes need to be made. What is annoying about Bill10 is PF’s lack of sincerity! All the so called contentious clauses are not the issues that were agreed on in Siavonga! These PF have sneaked in clauses that favour them in order to get a stranglehold on power! As a Zambian citizen, I see NOTHING for the ordinary citizen! It’s all about THEM (Leaders) AND US (Ordinary citizens)! We should be worried about a government that is preoccupied with Bill 10 than the Freely falling Kwacha which is now K17 to a USD! The consequences of a depreciating Kwacha will be disastrous starting in 2020! More…

