Wednesday, March 18, 2020
AgriTech Expo Zambia 2020 postponed

By Chief Editor
Chief Editor

The AgriTech Expo Zambia 2020 which was scheduled to take place from 2-4 April 2020 at the GART Research Center in Chisamba has been postponed to a later date.

Deputy Managing Director of DLG International and Project Lead of AgriTech Expo Zambia, Lars Huf says the event has been postponed in view of the Coronavirus which has become a global pandemic.

Dr Huf stated that the safety and wellbeing of all the stakeholders is of paramount importance hence the postponement of the event.

He said they have been monitoring the situation closely stating that when they received an official communication from the Ministry of Health to postpone the event, the organizers took the necessary steps.

Dr Huf noted that the Coronavirus outbreak is now a global pandemic according to the World Health Organization (WHO) which has alerted all countries to take urgent precautionary actions.

“By rescheduling the exhibition we are confident that we can deliver AgriTech Expo Zambia to our international standard and maximize business opportunities to all parties,” he said.

He added that the new dates for the exhibition will be announced soon.

AgriTech Expo Zambia is the business-to-business buying platform for agricultural professionals, from small-scale farmers to commercial enterprises, to engage and conduct business with some of the world’s leading suppliers to the agricultural industry.

The goal of the expo is establishing a marketplace for regional and international industry professionals, young Agripreneurs and farmers of all scales, to come together in one location to conduct exclusive agribusiness transactions while being educated on the latest global industry trends to advance into the next generation of food production.

AgriTech Expo presents the gateway to industry innovations with the leading outdoor exhibition in the region for the Agri-community.

While DLG Agriculture offers international expertise in setting up trade fairs and providing project management and consultancy services.

