Kuomboka ceremony Cancelled

The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has cancelled the 2020 Kuomboka traditional ceremony of the Lozi speaking people as a safety precaution against the deadly COVID-19 spreading across the globe.

Speaking at a media briefing at the Kuta today, BRE Prime Minister (Ngambela) Manyando Mukela announced that it will not be safe for people to gather for the period of ceremony.

“The BRE has therefore, come to the painful decision that the prestigious Kuomboka 2020 should be cancelled”, He disclosed.

He said the BRE has been closely monitoring the spread of the deadly and highly infectious COVID-19, thus the establishment is concerned with the welfare of the visitors and nationals that would attend.

The Prime Minister said the BRE has been in consultations with the Provincial Health Office and the briefings on the status of the virus and measures in place to prevent and curb it.

The Ngambela said the 2020 Kuomboka was highly anticipated, because it was extraordinary as it was to mark the 20 years of reign by his majesty the Litunga Lubosi Imwiko II.

Mr Mukela said following the announcement that the Kuomboka will take place on April 4th, 2020, organising committees home and on the line of the rail, swung into action to prepare.

The Prime Minister also disclosed that accommodation in Mongu, Kalabo, Limulunga and Senanga were fully booked for the ceremony.

Mr Mukela expressed gratitude to everyone who planned to attend and urged people with pledges to reserve them for next year.

Western Province last held the Kuomboka traditional ceremony in 2018 and cancelled the 2019 event owing to low water levels in the Barotse plains.

