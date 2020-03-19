10,000 pupils to benefit from feeding programme

About 10, 000 learners from 23 schools in Chasefu District are being targeted to benefit from a food support programme being undertaken by Mary’s Meals organization.

Mary’s Meals Head of Programme, Matthias Zimba said the organization aims at reducing hunger, increase access to primary education and wellbeing of children.

Mr Zimba was speaking during a stakeholders meeting in Chasefu district.

He explained that the organisation has created a linkage of school feeding programme to the School Health and Nutrition Policy (SHN) and the 7th National Development Plan, thereby increasing the gain energy from 28 percent to 78 percent among learners on daily basis.

Mr Zimba noted that 98 percent of teachers in schools where the programme is being implemented attest that children concentrate better in class and that the percentage of drop-outs has reduced from 7 percent to 1 percent.

And Mary’s Meals Community Engagement and Mobilization Officer, Joel Phiri said the programme is likely to be extended to other schools in September this year if funds will be made available.

