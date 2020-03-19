-2 C
Alba Iulia
Thursday, March 19, 2020
type here...
General News

7 die, 11 seriously injured in Batoka-Mamba road mishap

By Chief Editor
36 views
1
General News 7 die, 11 seriously injured in Batoka-Mamba road mishap
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Seven people some of them fish traders, have died while 11 others have sustained serious injuries after a canter light truck they were in collided with a heavy-duty truck along Batoka Maamba road.

4 women died on the spot while, 3 others including the driver of the light truck died of injuries at Choma general hospital where they were rushed to.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Diamond Likashi, has confirmed the accident to ZANIS in Choma yesterday.

Mr Likashi said the victims met their fate when they were traveling from Chiyabi area in Sinazongwe, in Canter light truck that was carrying fresh and dry fish as well as several bags of dry Kapenta destined for Choma district.

Mr Likashi added that after the collision, both vehicles were thrown into a deep ditch along with the occupants.

The Police Commissioner said all the 7 bodies have been deposited at Choma General Hospital Mortuary.

And Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba, who rushed to the accident scene wondered how the canter light truck could have been traveling in the night when the law prohibits doing so.

Mr Liomba has however, said government will do everything possible to assist the accident victims through the Disaster management and mitigation unit (DMMU)

By press time, officers from the Zambia Police traffic section and the Road Transport and safety agency (RTSA), were still struggling to retrieve the wreckage of a Canter light truck that had plunged into a ditch.

The rescue team were awaiting a crane from Maamba collieries to pullout the wreckage from the ditch.

[Read 143 times, 143 reads today]
Previous articleHippos harvest four hectares of maize field in Mwinilunga
Next articleMalunga urges keeping sports men free from doping

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HeadlinesChief Editor - 0

PF Postpones the the Lusaka Provincial Elections

The PF has postponed the Lusaka Provincial Elections scheduled for March 20. PF Secretary General, Davies Mwila says this follows...
Read more
Headlines

Malunga urges keeping sports men free from doping

Chief Editor - 0
Oriental Quarries Boxing Promotions (OQBP) has commended Government for implementing the Anti-Doping Programme in sports. Speaking in an interview with ZANIS, OQBP Operations Director Chris...
Read more
General News

7 die, 11 seriously injured in Batoka-Mamba road mishap

Chief Editor - 1
Seven people some of them fish traders, have died while 11 others have sustained serious injuries after a canter light truck they were...
Read more
Rural News

Hippos harvest four hectares of maize field in Mwinilunga

Chief Editor - 1
Hippos have eaten and destroyed an estimated four hectares of maize fields belonging to nine farmers among them chief Ntambu in Kasanjiku and Kabombu...
Read more
General News

Over 1,000 houses collapse in Mushindamo

Chief Editor - 1
Over 1,000 houses in various parts of Mushindamo district have collapsed due to heavy rains being experienced in the area. District Commissioner, Emmanuel Chihili...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Over 1,000 houses collapse in Mushindamo

General News Chief Editor - 1
Over 1,000 houses in various parts of Mushindamo district have collapsed due to heavy rains being experienced in the area. District Commissioner, Emmanuel Chihili...
Read more

Kuomboka ceremony Cancelled

General News Chief Editor - 5
The Barotse Royal Establishment (BRE) has cancelled the 2020 Kuomboka traditional ceremony of the Lozi speaking people as a safety precaution against the...
Read more

Commissioning of Science Education Training Centre cancelled

General News Chief Editor - 4
The official commissioning ceremony of the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) Education Training Centre in Lusaka has been canceled in line with the...
Read more

Government move to financially Punish Prime TV is illegal and immoral, says the Media Liaison Committee

General News Chief Editor - 29
The Media Liaison Committee says it has received with shock the statement from Minister of Information and Broadcast Services, Dora Siliya that the Zambian...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 143 times, 143 reads today]