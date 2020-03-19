7 die, 11 seriously injured in Batoka-Mamba road mishap

Seven people some of them fish traders, have died while 11 others have sustained serious injuries after a canter light truck they were in collided with a heavy-duty truck along Batoka Maamba road.

4 women died on the spot while, 3 others including the driver of the light truck died of injuries at Choma general hospital where they were rushed to.

Southern Province Police Commissioner Diamond Likashi, has confirmed the accident to ZANIS in Choma yesterday.

Mr Likashi said the victims met their fate when they were traveling from Chiyabi area in Sinazongwe, in Canter light truck that was carrying fresh and dry fish as well as several bags of dry Kapenta destined for Choma district.

Mr Likashi added that after the collision, both vehicles were thrown into a deep ditch along with the occupants.

The Police Commissioner said all the 7 bodies have been deposited at Choma General Hospital Mortuary.

And Southern Province Permanent Secretary Mwangala Liomba, who rushed to the accident scene wondered how the canter light truck could have been traveling in the night when the law prohibits doing so.

Mr Liomba has however, said government will do everything possible to assist the accident victims through the Disaster management and mitigation unit (DMMU)

By press time, officers from the Zambia Police traffic section and the Road Transport and safety agency (RTSA), were still struggling to retrieve the wreckage of a Canter light truck that had plunged into a ditch.

The rescue team were awaiting a crane from Maamba collieries to pullout the wreckage from the ditch.

