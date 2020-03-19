ACC nabs UTH security guard

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Lusaka has arrested and detained a security guard from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for corrupt practices.
Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Corporate Affairs Officer Collins Chilambwe has named the suspect as John Mwanza aged 26, of Zingalume Compound in Lusaka, a security guard at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).
Mr. Chilambwe said the suspect has been arrested and charged with one count of corrupt practices by public officer, contrary to section 19 (1) as read with section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 of the laws of Zambia.
Particulars of the offence are that, on dates unknown but between March 1, 2020 and March 17, 2020, in Lusaka, the suspect corruptly solicited for K800 from a named patient of Kabwe District in Central Province.
Mr Chilambwe stated that the detainee corruptly solicited for K800 as gratification for himself in order to facilitate the undertaking of a Computerized Tomography Scan (CT scan) by the named patient, to be conducted at the UTH Cancer Disease Hospital.
He said the patient then gave Mwanza K400 with the remaining balance of K400 to be paid later.
Mr Chilambwe added that the named patient eventually did the CT scan with the help of Mr Mwanza who later informed the patient to collect the results after paying the balance of K400.
He added that after receiving the bribe, Mr Mwanza released the medical results to the patient and was arrested by officers.
The Corporate Affairs Officer has since expressed sadness that some health personnel charged with the responsibility to serve members of the public, are in the habit of extorting bribes from patients without moral regard.
Mr Chilambwe has further warned public officers to desist from engaging in corrupt practices, and uphold high professional standards which he said failure to do so will result in officers being punished.
Arrest patient also
Yes the patient should be arrested also. It takes two to tangle. But also the ACC over an 800 sure! People who have solicited big big bucks are walking the streets freely. Life is not fair
No you arent thinking. The patient reported the soliciting of the bribe to authority so he cant be arrested. He just played along so as to get the guard arrested. Besides he needed the UTH services to stay alive
800 from one person is alot. definitely he started a long time ago
This appears to be normal practice. The security guard was only following process enabled by hospital staff. Why haven’t they arrested medical staff in charge of CT scanning?
While this commendable, what of the 48 mansions belonging to chitalu chilufya/lungu ?
What about the mukula logs being stolen and confiscated in other countries ??
ACC , you can not dupe us with arresting security guards while you leave the big theives alone.
Good job. But why don’t you go after the big fish too, with the same aggressiveness? Or are you just putting up a show? Look for a guy named Lungu. He’s very corrupt. Last time we heard that he resides at Plot 1, or State House. Find him and arrest him. Then we shall be impressed.
How come Lungu who has stolen millions of Dollar$ is not nabbed by the same ACC ? Could it be that the same ACC are as more corrupt than the poor security guard who probably earned peanuts as salary
Security guard Musungu?
When it comes to nobodies ACC is the champion…..we are still waiting on the 48 houses that sprung out like mushrooms, Ba Minister of Covid 19 is also a suspect, not to mention bamudala ba Chi-thanks….if only you could be as vigilant on them as you have been on this poor security guard