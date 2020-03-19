ACC nabs UTH security guard

The Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) in Lusaka has arrested and detained a security guard from the University Teaching Hospital (UTH) for corrupt practices.

Anti-Corruption Commission (ACC) Corporate Affairs Officer Collins Chilambwe has named the suspect as John Mwanza aged 26, of Zingalume Compound in Lusaka, a security guard at the University Teaching Hospital (UTH).

Mr. Chilambwe said the suspect has been arrested and charged with one count of corrupt practices by public officer, contrary to section 19 (1) as read with section 41 of the Anti-Corruption Act No. 3 of 2012 of the laws of Zambia.

Particulars of the offence are that, on dates unknown but between March 1, 2020 and March 17, 2020, in Lusaka, the suspect corruptly solicited for K800 from a named patient of Kabwe District in Central Province.

Mr Chilambwe stated that the detainee corruptly solicited for K800 as gratification for himself in order to facilitate the undertaking of a Computerized Tomography Scan (CT scan) by the named patient, to be conducted at the UTH Cancer Disease Hospital.

He said the patient then gave Mwanza K400 with the remaining balance of K400 to be paid later.

Mr Chilambwe added that the named patient eventually did the CT scan with the help of Mr Mwanza who later informed the patient to collect the results after paying the balance of K400.

He added that after receiving the bribe, Mr Mwanza released the medical results to the patient and was arrested by officers.

The Corporate Affairs Officer has since expressed sadness that some health personnel charged with the responsibility to serve members of the public, are in the habit of extorting bribes from patients without moral regard.

Mr Chilambwe has further warned public officers to desist from engaging in corrupt practices, and uphold high professional standards which he said failure to do so will result in officers being punished.

This is contained in a statement availed to ZANIS in Lusaka today by ACC Corporate Affairs Officer Collins Chilambwe.

