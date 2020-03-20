FAZ Suspends League Over Coronavirus

The Football Association of Zambia (FAZ) has suspended all football matches under it’s umbrella due to the Coronavirus.

Zambia has two confirmed cases of the pandemic.

“Please take this as official notification that due to the prevailing situation vis a vis the COVID-19 virus we have regrettable task of informing you that all League football under the auspices of FAZ at all levels as well as of all affiliated leagues and associations is suspended until further notice,” FAZ League Manager Brian Mulenga said.

Forest Rangers are leading the Super Division with 46 points from 24 matches played.

