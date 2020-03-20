16.5 C
Government should Rescind Decision to Punish Prime TV

By Chief Editor
The Non-governmental Gender Organisations Coordinating Council has appealed to the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to consider rescinding its decision against Prime Television.

NGOCC Executive Directeor Engwase Mwale says the measures announced by the Ministry to sever relations with the media house may not be progressive in taking Zambias democratic dispensation forward.

Mrs Mwale said the media, Prime Television inclusive, play an important role of informing and educating the public especially in popularising and nurturing the country’s development agenda.

She said it is without doubt that most Zambians, especially women who may not have active networking opportunities, depend on the media for news and other pertinent information.

Mrs Mwale said said it would therefore be depriving them of information if government decided to proceed with the announced measures against Prime TV.

She said NGOCC is aware that Government remains an important partner to the media when it comes to information dissemination that is critical to people’s participation in the governance of the country hence even just one media house being struck off government collaboration may create a void.

Mrs Mwale said said this is especially so for their type of viewership which is comprised of women and men who benefit from dissemination of government policy and programmes.

She has also observed that media pluralism and diversity remain an important ingredient of democracy.

“Citizens should have unfettered access to diverse information for them to make informed decisions about their lives therefore, in the interest of public good, the women’s movement wishes to appeal to the government and Prime Television management to dialogue and find a solution to the impasse”, she added.

  1. heartless PF leadership.Totally useless!!!!!!!!!!!! prime tv has even created jobs that you promised to create but have failed to.What is your problem kansi imwe ba mambala??? And Lusambo welcomes the move to punish prime tv…no press freedom in zambia under PF.

