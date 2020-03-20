2 C
Alba Iulia
Friday, March 20, 2020
Sino Hydro Construction Company worker dies during the installation of drainage pipes

A Sino Hydro Construction Company worker has died after earth curved in and buried him as they were installing drainage pipes at Chingwere Junction in Lusaka.

Nkole Wamezi, age, and house number unknown, was buried together with three colleagues, but Wamezi died upon arrival at Matero level one hospital, while, his colleagues are receiving treatment and in stable condition.

Police Spokesperson, Esther Katongo confirmed the sad development to the media in Lusaka yesterday.

Ms Katongo said the police has since opened an inquiry in the matter.

In another development, Four people have died while, four others sustained serious injuries in a road traffic accident that occurred yesterday, around 06:40 hours along Solwezi-Chingola road.

Mrs Katongo indicated that Paul Mundumbu aged 29, a Catholic Priest based at Solwezi Diocese, whilst driving a Toyota land cruiser registration number ABZ 5470 in the direction of west to east, hit two pedestrians namely Suzan Kalale aged 19, a grade 11 pupil of Kasapa Secondary School and male juvenile Obed Mumpumpe aged 13 of Kasapa area, a grade seven pupil of Kasapa Primary School in Mushindamo District.

She explained that the dual was in the process of crossing the road in the direction of north to south as they were going to school and were hit by the motor vehicle after which the driver lost control of the motor vehicle and went off the road to the left side where it overturned twice.

She stated that the male juvenile Obed Mumpumpe and Yolanda Del Bocanegra aged 65, a Catholic Nun who was a passenger on the Landcruiser sustained severe head injuries, died on the spot while Suzan Kalale died on the way to Solwezi General Hospital.

Another victim was identified as Immaculee Maloba Lusa aged 38 also a Catholic Nun who died upon arrival at Solwezi General Hospital.

Mrs. Katongo noted that all the surviving victims are admitted to Solwezi General Hospital while the driver sustained general body pains.

She said the bodies of the deceased persons are deposited in Solwezi General Hospital mortuary awaiting postmortem.

The Police Spokesperson said the accident happened as a result of excessive speed and the driver involved is yet to be charged with causing death by dangerous driving.

  2. Ba Father sure…what have you done???my heart bleeds for the young souls lost due to negligence and irresponsibility…..the Sisters should have advised the driver that there bodies aren’t made of steel, passengers should always be part of the responsibility required to use roads….always advise on over speeding and at least be weary of basic rules for use of roads……it’s important so that you can advice your driver….

