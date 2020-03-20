16.5 C
Friday, March 20, 2020
Zanaco FC Solider On Despite Conornavirus Swirl

Zanaco have returned to training in Lusaka after a scheduled week-long break in the midst of the Coronavirus outbreak.

The seven-time FAZ Super Division champions returned to training in midweek only to receive news of the suspension of the league campaign due to the pandemic.

But Zanaco coach Chris Kaunda said the team was taking all precautions as advised by the Ministry of Health.

“We gave the team a break from last week to today (Thursday). They needed to relax because they had played a lot of games but we gave them instructions on visiting the gym,” Kaunda said.

“We didn’t lose much in terms of fitness after what I saw on the first day and they are well.

“It (the outbreak) has not affected us but what we have done is taking precautions.

“We have brought the medicines around the ground and the players are washing their hands on and off the pitch and we are following the rules as well as the guidelines from the government.”

Zanaco were due to return to competitive action during the weekend of April 4 with a Midlands derby league home date against Kabwe Warriors but FAZ has postponed all matches due to the outbreak.

Cholera more deadly than Covid-19: Too early to close schools!!
CSOs condemn UPND attacks on disabled persons

