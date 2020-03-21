17.2 C
Alba Iulia
Saturday, March 21, 2020
type here...
Health

Adhere to Smoking Ban, Former Minister of Health Boniface Kawimbe Reminds the Public

By Chief Editor
36 views
0
Health Adhere to Smoking Ban, Former Minister of Health Boniface Kawimbe Reminds the...
Chief Editorhttp://www.lusakatimes.com

Former Minister of Health Boniface Kawimbe has reminded members of the general public to adhere to the smoking ban, by not smoking in public places.

Dr Kawimbe says people who smoke must take responsibility by smoking only in designated places as opposed to smoking in public places, causing danger to other citizens.

Dr Kawimbe, a private medical practitioner and proprietor of Midlands Medical Centre told ZANIS in an interview in Lusaka yesterday, that he has observed with concern that some members of the public have continued to smoke in public, which is a risk to other public users.

“Passive smoking is very bad because it affects other people, such as children, non-smokers as well as those with chest problems,” Dr. Kawimbe said.

The Former Minister of Health said prohibiting smoking in public places should be given special attention due to its hazardous nature to non-smokers, who are forced to be passive smokers.

He has since urged government to strengthen and re-enforce the smoking ban in Zambia.

Dr Kawimbe further urged members of the public to abide by the law and enforce it by reporting any person to the police who will be found smoking in public.

He observed that following the continued smoking in public places by persons that have no regard for the comfort of others, children and women including non-smoking adults are at high risk of contracting diseases.

He implored councils and business houses country-wide to designate and stick posters were people are allowed to smoke.

In May 2008, Government banned smoking in public and in September the same year, it passed a Statutory Instrument Number 39 of Local Government by prohibiting smoking of tobacco in public places and another Statutory Instrument Number 63 under the Ministry of Health regulations of 1992 on tobacco control.

The law stipulates that any person found contravening the regulation will be liable, upon conviction, to a fine or to imprisonment for a term not exceeding two years.

And according to the World Health Organisation (WHO) tobacco epidemic is one of the biggest public health threats the world has ever faced, killing more than eight million people in the world through direct tobacco use, while an estimated 1.2 million people non-smokers inhale and are exposed to second-hand smoke

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]
Previous articleMMD Youths to petition the NEC to expel their MPs who will vote for Bill 10

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

- Advertisement -
Loading...

Latest News

HealthChief Editor - 0

Adhere to Smoking Ban, Former Minister of Health Boniface Kawimbe Reminds the Public

Former Minister of Health Boniface Kawimbe has reminded members of the general public to adhere to the smoking ban,...
Read more
Headlines

MMD Youths to petition the NEC to expel their MPs who will vote for Bill 10

Chief Editor - 0
New Hope Movement for Multiparty Democracy (MMD) Youths have vowed to petition the National Executive Committee (NEC) of the party to expel its 3...
Read more
Headlines

UK High Commission withdraws staff and their families from Zambia due to Coronavirus

Chief Editor - 0
Britain has announced that it is temporarily withdrawing a limited number of UK staff and their dependents from its High Commission in Lusaka due...
Read more
Headlines

UPND ready to work with government to fight COVID-19

Chief Editor - 1
The United Party for National Development is ready to work with President Edgar Lungu in order to fight and conquer the coronavirus. UPND President Mr...
Read more
Feature Sports

FIFA Signals Kamanga To Stay Until COVID 19 Clears

sports - 1
FIFA has stated that Andrew Kamanga's FAZ executive will continue to run affairs at Football House despite the postponement of the elective annual general...
Read more

More Articles In This Category

Church pledges adherence to Coronavirus preventive measures

Health Chief Editor - 8
The clergy in Northern Province has welcomed the prevention measures introduced by government in the wake of the Coronavirus. Speaking to ZANIS in...
Read more

In 15 Days, Coronavirus Turns PANDEMIC from Epidemic

Health editor - 12
By Parkie Mbozi A WEEK ago, on 11 March, the World Health Orgnisation (WHO) declared the Coronavirus (code-named COVID-19) a “pandemic”. That was precisely...
Read more

UTH cancels patient visiting hours

Health editor - 4
The University Teaching Hospital (UTH) has with immediate effect cancelled all patient visitations at the institution to prevent possible transmission of Coronavirus(COVID-19). UTH Clinical Care...
Read more

Margaret Mwanakatwe hands over the K800, 000 worth Civic Center clinic to Ministry of Health

Health Chief Editor - 10
The government has unveiled a refurbished Civic Centre clinic in Lusaka, worth K800, 000. Speaking when she handed over the clinic to the Ministry of...
Read more
- Advertisement -
[Read 25 times, 1 reads today]

Category

Links

Stay connected

Newsletter Signup

© Lusaka Times | All rights reserved.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]