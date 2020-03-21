FIFA has stated that Andrew Kamanga’s FAZ executive will continue to run affairs at Football House despite the postponement of the elective annual general meeting on March 28 in Livingstone due to the COVID19 outbreak.

Zurich said due to the extraordinary circumstances of the prevailing Coronavirus pandemic, Kamanga will continue to officially carry out his FAZ duties until a new poll date is set after bans on events and gatherings is lifted when the outbreak subsides.

“In this respect, we hereby would like to show our full understanding of the situation currently faced by the FAZ and by many others of our member associations. Bearing in mind the present circumstances of an extraordinary nature, we support the postponement of the remaining steps of the electoral process until the health risk be cleared at national level,” FIFA Chief Member Association Officer Véron Mosengo-Omba said in his letter to FAZ general secretary Adrian Kashala.

“We therefore kindly request FAZ to provide us a regular update on the above,” reads the letter in part.

“Finally, for the sake of completeness, we would like to highlight that the aforementioned postponement of FAZ elections is not incidental on the mandate of the incumbent Executive Committee which shall remain in office until elections are held.”

