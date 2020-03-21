The Zambia Rugby Union (ZRU) has postponed all rugby games for 60 days due to the coronavirus pandemic.

ZRU General Secretary Chileshe Bweupe said all clubs are directed to minimize gatherings and reduce the duration of meetings.

‘Zambia Rugby Union will continue monitoring and observing Government’s directives with regards to public gatherings. We encourage everyone to follow the COVID-19 prevention guidelines,’ Bweupe stated.

‘Further clubs need to provide washing stations for hands and ensure all who enter your clubs have washed their hands,’ he added.

Zambia has two confirmed cases of coronavirus.

[Read 1 times, 1 reads today]