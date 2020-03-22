2.9 C
Alba Iulia
Sunday, March 22, 2020
Rainford Kalaba's Father Put to Rest

By sports
Ex-Mighty Mufulira Wanderers club executive member and father to Chipolopolo midfielder RainfordKalaba has been put to rest.

Rainford Kalaba Senior was put to rest on Sunday, March 22 at Kansunswa Cemetery in Mufulira.

Kalaba Senior, 62 passed away on March 19 at Ndola Teaching Hospital after a long battle with diabetes.

“The void you have left is too big and suited no one except you. We shall miss you a lot,” his daughter Priscilla Kalaba said in the family tribute to her father.

Her brother, Chipolopolo and TP Mazembe midfielder Rainford Kalaba was in attendance and flanked by his club and national team counterpart Kabaso Chongo.

FAZ presidential aspirant Joseph Nkole was among the many mourners who attended the burial today.

Kalaba Senior served as Mighty secretary from 2007 to 2010.

